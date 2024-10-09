Max Muncy puts Padres fans on blast for the crime of enjoying baseball
By Quinn Everts
The second you address it, you've let them win. Max Muncy, don't do it! Don't mention how much the Padres are trying to irritate you! Oh no, he did it. After a thrilling Game 3 of the NLDS, which San Diego won 6-5, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy addressed the Padres strategy, which, according to him, is being annoying.
It kind of began as a compliment to the Petco Park crowd, but then devolved into Muncy claiming the Padres are flipping their bats 30 feet into the air to the delight of their fans, which isn't really true but it's a funny thought nonetheless. How high do you think a bat flip can be? Is there an MLB record for bat flip height? If there is, don't tell Max Muncy and the Dodgers, especially if it happened after a single.
Are the Dodgers sure they're ready for postseason baseball? From Dave Roberts being "unsettled" by Manny Machado's ball toss toward the dugout to calling the Padres "villains" and now Muncy being irritated by San Diego's crowd noise, the Dodgers are not doing well in convincing the world they're ready for this stage. Crowd noise and head games are part of the postseason. To be this thrown off by your opponent's (pretty minor) antics is not a great sign regarding your team's mental fortitude.
Padres are embracing the chaos of MLB Postseason
San Diego, meanwhile, is having the time of its life. The crowds at Petco Park have been crazed, and Muncy is at least somewhat correct in saying the Padres feed off that energy. Tuesday night, in Game 3, the Padres had a pop-punk legend in attendance (literally) leading the stadium in song. Plus, after a strangely phrased hit piece about the Padres in which Fernando Tatis Jr. was called a "smiling, dancing peacock," the Padres right fielder posted an Instagram story of his massive home run in Game 3... with the "dancing" and "peacock" emojis.
This is how you embrace everything that comes with playoff baseball — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts should take some notes.
MLB playoff series should be determined fully by what happens on the field, but Los Angeles is a little too focused on everything that's happening around the game right now. If you believe the extracurriculars of a series can swing the result, then the Padres have a considerable leg up on the Dodgers right now.