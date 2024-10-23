Maxx Crosby’s NSFW rant makes it very clear what he thinks of trade rumors
By Lior Lampert
Following recent eye-opening comments, Maxx Crosby had many wondering whether he's open to getting traded. However, the Las Vegas Raiders superstar has since spoken on his podcast to clear the air, transparently and explicitly emphasizing his desire to stay put.
Amid the ongoing speculation, Crosby sounded off on the matter with a not-safe-for-work message on The Rush podcast, reiterating his desire to be a Raider:
The outside noise is ostensibly flustering Crosby, which is reasonable, considering it hasn't come directly from the horse's mouth. Things have reached a point where he feels the need to address his Raiders teammates to quell any concerns. Regardless, the three-time Pro Bowler stated he wants to stay in Las Vegas in four ways during this candid rant.
Maxx Crosby isn't to blame for Raiders trade rumors
"I know it's a business, I know I don't have 100 percent control, but I want to be here," Crosby said. "I want to be in silver and black. I'll say it loud and clear: I want to be a Raider ... What the f--k has this turned into?"
No matter how much Crosby resists, he will organically hear his name get dragged through the rumor mill. As one of the NFL's premier defenders and impact players on a reeling Raiders squad, it makes sense. He even acknowledged the reality of the circumstances, understanding that's how his situation unfolds isn't entirely up to him. Still, the standout edge rusher isn't interested in donning another uniform, and he made it blatantly obvious.
Crosby has repeatedly vocalized his desire to remain with the Raiders. Moreover, he has a tattoo of the franchise logo on his body. If that doesn't properly express his commitment to the organization, then what will? Nonetheless, the 27-year-old continues to see his name surface in scuttlebutt, leaving him no choice but to try combatting the chatter.
As we've become accustomed to seeing from Crosby, he's been insanely productive for the Raiders thus far in 2024. He's recorded 23 tackles (with a league-leading 10 for loss), 6.5 sacks and three pass deflections across six games. Despite his dominance, Las Vegas is 2-5 and in last place in the AFC West standings.