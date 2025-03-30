Maxx Crosby provides Aaron Rodgers prediction with QB's landing spots dwindling

Aaron Rodgers may not have been the quarterback market domino that many had expected. The four-time NFL MVP received interest from two teams of prominence — the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. However, as the days passed and more reports surfacing of Rodgers being nowhere near ready to make a decision, the Giants pivoted, signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. So now, the only team left with a starting quarterback who had interest in Rodgers are the Steelers.

Even though Rodgers visited the Steelers facility to speak with the team's front office, head coach Mike Tomlin, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, he has yet to tell them that he's interested in signing. Now, everyone waits to see what Rodgers will do, as there aren't many options available for him.

Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby provided a not-so-bold prediction as to what Rodgers will decide to do for the 2025 season. Crosby believes that Rodgers will retire, instead

"I think he retires. I think the fact that he’s not with Davante and he’s not very familiar with Pittsburgh, I don’t know. I think he retires,” Crosby said on The Rush with Maxx Crosby podcast, h/t PennLive. “He’s about 42 now. I would like that. I feel like that would make sense, him going to the Steelers. I think they need a quarterback; they need a guy who’s a vet, a proven dude. But I don’t know. I don’t see it. I just don’t see that as a thing. I can’t see him in a Pittsburgh uniform. My brain can’t put that together.”

Maxx Crosby predicts Aaron Rodgers will retire instead of play for Steelers

It's not exactly a bold prediction by Crosby, as retirement is one of two viable options for Rodgers as of this writing.

While the Steelers and Giants were heavily mentioned as landing spots for Rodgers, reports indicated that the quarterback was holding out hope for the Minnesota Vikings to pursue him. The Vikings moved on from both Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones this offseason to move forward with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as the starter. Yet, the Vikings' comments have done anything but rule out signing Rodgers as a possibility.

Besides the Vikings, there is always the opportunity for Rodgers to sit out and wait for an starting quarterback job to open up in training camp, but that would take place a month out of the start of the season. And there's no guarantee that a spot will open up.

The Steelers have been active this offseason, trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks and signing him to a four-year, $132 million contract extension, and bringing back Mason Rudolph, who slots in as the potential starting quarterback, as of this writing.

The Giants didn't waste much time by bringing in two of the top quarterbacks remaining in free agency. Now, the Steelers are stuck waiting for an answer from Rodgers. If Rodgers opts against joining the Steelers, then possibly their answer at quarterback could arrive in the NFL Draft.