Vikings give Steelers a glimmer of hope Aaron Rodgers may avoid Pittsburgh altogether

I have some thoughts on this subject... While I am every bit of the belief that it should be either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the couch for Aaron Rodgers, here comes the Minnesota Vikings, trying to throw a wrench in all this. Apparently, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has been in contact with Rodgers about possibly coming to his team. This would mean no Rodgers coming to the Steelers.

For Pittsburgh, this probably means it will be Mason Rudolph under center until he is not. He could be usurped by someone like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft. There is a chance the Steelers do not draft a quarterback this year. Kirk Cousins will do cartwheels in the streets and agree to waive his no-trade clause to come to Western Pennsylvania. That would be wild!

So while Yinzers may be going Dahntahn to celebrate Rodgers not being on their team, the Steelers might also finally stink. Rudolph is probably going to win nine games anyway because that is all Mike Tomlin knows how to do. On the other side of the coin, Rodgers to the Vikings might also signify that J.J. McCarthy stinks. I am not a fan of his game or him as a prospect. I am willing to die on that hill.

Every other first-round quarterback from the 2024 class is a lock to be the Week 1 starter this year.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said HC Kevin O’Connell has had discussions directly with Aaron Rodgers due to the relationship KOC has had with him. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 26, 2025

I agree it is it smart for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to keep his options open, but come on!

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on if he can rule out Aaron Rodgers as a possible QB addition: "For me to sit here and say anything is 100% forever, that's just not the job." — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) March 26, 2025

Adofo-Mensah traded up a spot to draft McCarthy out of Michigan in the first round last spring.

Minnesota Vikings may steal Aaron Rodgers out from Pittsburgh Steelers

I have to be really honest with you. What are we doing at this point? Rodgers is on the wrong side of 40 and has not been good in a few years. Yes, he won NFL MVPs during COVID, but that was half a decade ago. He may be a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but the Vikings and Steelers are in their best interests to move on towards the future. Bringing in Rodgers is them clinging onto the past.

To be clear, it is not their past, but somebody else's. The Green Bay Packers have been there, done that, while the New York Jets could not wait to get rid of him. You know who did that? Kevin O'Connell's former San Diego State buddy in new Jets general manager Darren Mougey. I bet those future conversations with former Aztecs will be awkward. Regardless, both teams need to go young.

For Minnesota, you owe it to yourself to see if McCarthy can even play. I remain skeptical, but I would love to be proven wrong. For Pittsburgh, the Steelers need to remove the crusted band-aid that is Mike Tomlin from the equation. Them bringing in Rodgers only further enables Tomlin to go 9-8 annually. With Rudolph, you may be that good. With someone like Dart, you might be slightly better.

To me, this just feels like Rodgers' camp trying to create some leverage to make the Steelers pay him.