Maxx Crosby puts pressure on Raiders, Tom Brady to nail head coach and GM hires or else
By Lior Lampert
During his recent appearance on Good Morning Football, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby was transparent about the team's impending offseason plans. After firing their general manager and head coach, the search for a new brain trust looms largely over the franchise -- and he knows it.
Whoever the Raiders replace the recently dismissed duo of Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce with, Crosby wants them to bring two things: "Stability and winning."
Crosby couldn't have been much clearer about his desires and what he wants in the new Las Vegas regime. Frankly, it almost sounded like a threat, with potential consequences if minority owner Tom Brady and Co. don't meet the superstar edge rusher's lofty demands.
Maxx Crosby puts pressure on Raiders and Tom Brady to nail head coach, GM hires
"I want the chance to actually win and be in those games, be playing at this time of the year," Crosby declared, h/t NFL.com. "I know what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player, and I want everyone else on board. My main focus is being in that environment. So whoever is going to give the Raiders the best chance to do that, I'm all on board for that."
Moreover, Crosby noted he's currently under contract with Las Vegas but has no guaranteed money left on his deal. So, the 27-year-old knows "a lot of things that need to be discussed."
" ... we'll move accordingly," Crosby added, presumably depending on how those conversations and the direction the organization takes in their hiring process play out.
Brady has reportedly had his fingerprints all over Las Vegas' search for a new lead exec and sideline general. He's been a big factor in Detroit Lions offensive coordinator/highly sought-after head coaching candidate Ben Johnson's connection to the Raiders. But how does Crosby feel about that?
For whatever it's worth, Crosby has publically endorsed current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, citing their close relationship. Was the four-time Pro Bowler tipping his cap about who he wants to run the show in Las Vegas?
Only time will tell how things unravel between Crosby and the Raiders, but it's a situation worth monitoring nonetheless.