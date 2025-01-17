Tom Brady, Maxx Crosby might not see eye-to-eye on best choice for Raiders head coach
After a disastrous start to the team's (weirdly belated) head coaching search, it seems like minority owner Tom Brady has officially decided to assert himself as the Las Vegas Raiders look to replace Antonio Pierce and finally built a stable, consistent contender. And it seems like he's zeroed in on one candidate in particular: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Just a few days ago, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion "has been making a personal appeal to Johnson and trying to sell him on coming to Las Vegas to build a program together with a new GM." And it's not hard to see why, considering the war machine that Johnson has built over the past few seasons in Detroit and all the lessons about program-building he's picked up under Dan Campbell. Johnson would bring a seriousness and a schematic edge that the Raiders franchise hasn't enjoyed in quite some time.
There's just one problem, though. Brady is but one of several stakeholders involved in making this decision, and a pretty important one appears to have his sights set on a different — and far flashier — choice.
Maxx Crosby foils Tom Brady with Deion Sanders endorsement as Raiders head coach
Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby was naturally asked about the direction of the franchise moving forward. And it didn't take long for the conversation to turn towards one potential coaching candidate in particular: current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who it just so happens has known Crosby for years.
"I'm really close with Shedeur, Deion Jr., his whole family," Crosby said, detailing how his brother used to room with Deion's eldest son. "They're great people. If Deion Sanders was my coach, how could I be mad?"
Crosby wasn't the one to bring up Deion, but it's hard not to read between the lines here. Especially given how last year's coaching search played out: Crosby was one of the main voices advocating for the team to retain Antonio Pierce after his interim stint last season, voices that eventually convinced owner Mark Davis to give him the job outright. Granted, Brady wasn't yet officially part of the organization at that point, so we don't know how that would've played out under current circumstances. But if he wants to get his way, he may have to ruffle a few feathers to do it.