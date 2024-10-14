Maxx Crosby shoved a coach as Raiders reached full meltdown mode in loss to Steelers
By Lior Lampert
Vibes surrounding Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders aren't great after the team dropped its third straight game in Week 6. Frustrations are understandably mounting. However, the Pro Bowl edge rusher lost his composure, causing an ugly scene on the sidelines during the 32-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Amid the crushing defeat versus the Steelers, the CBS broadcast captured Crosby shoving linebackers/defensive run game coordinator Mike Caldwell:
Inexcusably, Crosby put his hands on a coach. Context aside, the optics of the rather forceful push aren't good. This is unjustifiable, regardless of the circumstances or what the sixth-year pro was adamantly upset about. Based on his postgame comments, he seems to understand that.
Crosby took to social media following the contest, downplaying the matter. He called Caldwell "[his] guy" and "one of the best people in the business," referring to the mentioned instance as a "love push." Then, the standout sack artist re-emphasized those sentiments while addressing the media.
"We have a great relationship," Crosby told reporters regarding his connection with Caldwell. Furthermore, the 27-year-old stated that there was no malicious intent and the two were motivating each other while trying to overcome a deficit.
"[Caldwell] was hyping me up, and I hyped him up," Crosby said. "We're down, but it just shows we're not quitting."
Considering Crosby is working so hard to minimize the situation, it feels like he's telling the truth. Still, the cameras make it ostensibly worse, like a troubling case of friendly fire. Nonetheless, given the organizational chaos, the timing of the incident is noteworthy.
The house of cards around Crosby is collapsing. Star wide receiver Davante Adams' future with the franchise is in question upon requesting a trade. Moreover, the Steelers handed the Raiders an embarrassing beatdown in front of their home crowd en route to falling to 2-4. So, it's not far-fetched to think the game-wrecking defender isn't thrilled with the current state of affairs in Las Vegas.