MEAC: Major takeaways from the opening weekend of conference play
MEAC conference play began over the weekend and the race to March has started — but is a repeat automatic bid for Norfolk State a foregone conclusion?
Last season, around this time, Norfolk, Howard and North Carolina Central were at the top of the standings in the conference. Needless to say, this season looks slightly different, with Norfolk, Coppin State, Howard, and Morgan State holding the top slots.
Nevertheless, when conference play arrives, it's a new season because teams can gain momentum, piece together a winning streak and capture an NCAA automatic bid by winning the conference tournament.
The NSU Lady Spartans are still the favorite to win the MEAC, but some other programs may have something to say about it. Here are three takeaways from the MEAC Elite 8 conference play opener.
Morgan State Bears late-game execution
Morgan State and South Carolina State took the hardwood floor, and the game did not disappoint. The Lady Bears came back in a last-second, 55-54 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Naya Ojukwu knocked down two clutch free throws to give MSU the lead with 18 seconds left in the game. SC State was unable to connect on a last-second 3-point attempt by Janiah Hinton.
Both teams struggled to take care of the ball, with a combined 25 turnovers, and shot below 35 percent from the floor. The Lady Bears were able to gain momentum throughout the game and set themselves up for game-winning free throws with their rebounding.
Morgan won the rebounding matchup 47 to SC State's 43, and Ojukwu's rebound with 18 seconds left led to her game-winning free throws.
Tamaria Rumph led the way in scoring for Morgan with 14 points and four assists, while Laila Fair grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Coppin State is legit
Coppin State continues to piece together impressive runs in late-game situations. The Blue and Gold defeated North Carolina Central, 69-66, in a game that came down to the final minutes.
CSU jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter but NCCU chipped away early in the second quarter. Last season, the Blue and Gold struggled to win in late-game situations, but this season is different.
Junior Angel Jones has elevated her play and leadership on the court. She led the team in points (19), rebounds (8) and assists (7). Tiffany Hammond and Laila Lawrence added double digits in scoring (13 points) a piece.
NCCU's Morgan Callahan (20 points) and Kyla Bryant (17 points) dominated on the offensive end. Despite poor shooting from both teams, Coppin found a way to grind it out with their physicality and defense, which forced 22 turnovers.
Norfolk is battled-tested
To no one's surprise, the Lady Spartans came out on top defeating the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, 72-54. However, UMES fought tooth and nail and kept the game close until the end of the fourth quarter.
Diamond Johnson led the way for the Green and Gold with 21 points and three assists while shooting a strong 64.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from downtown. Coupled with Johnson's strong night, Kierra Wheeler recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Although the Shore Hawks gave a valiant effort, they weren't able to sustain their offensive prowess in crunch time. NSU has seen just about every look and has been in numerous late-game situations.
NSU's coaching staff continues to excel in recruiting, developing and retaining talent. Be on the lookout for sophomores Anjanae Richardson and Da'Brya Clark, who are contributing now and will be a key part of the future.
Delaware State's young core
Delaware State took the floor in the final game of the MEAC's Saturday slate against Howard. Unfortunately, the Lady Hornets came up short, losing, 74-66.
On the flip side, the Hornets should be excited about their future with their young core featuring Kiarra Mcelrath, who led the team in scoring with 31 points on Saturday. McKenzie Stewart added 9 rebounds and is a force on the glass. Mahogany Cottingham is struggling with her shooting as of late but she can attack the rim and get to her sweet spots quickly.
DSU is coached by Jazmone Turner who is a young, vibrant coach who connects with her players. The Lady Hornets are 3-11 but it's a new season with conference play and the team will learn as they go.