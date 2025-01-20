Men’s college basketball rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after 19 ranked teams fall
This college basketball season has thrown many preconceived notions about which teams will thrive in March out the window. Week 11 brought some major chaos to the AP Top 25, as 19 ranked teams picked up a loss over the past seven days.
With that much carnage in the rankings, one would expect drastic shakeups in the new poll, but history has shown that probably won't be the case, especially in a week where ranked teams beat other ranked teams or lost tough road games to potential NCAA Tournament teams. Let's take a look at the latest projection for the new AP Top 25 ahead of its release tomorrow afternoon.
Projected AP Top 25 College Basketball Rankings After Week 11
1. Auburn Tigers
2. Duke Blue Devils
3. Iowa State Cyclones
4. Houston Cougars
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Florida Gators
7. Michigan State Spartans
8. Tennessee Volunteers
9. Kentucky Wildcats
10. Kansas Jayhawks
11. Purdue Boilermakers
12. Marquette Golden Eagles
13. Texas A&M Aggies
14. Oregon Ducks
15. Mississippi State Bulldogs
16. UCONN Huskies
17. Wisconsin Badgers
18. Illinois Fighting Illini
19. St. John's Red Storm
20. Ole Miss Rebels
21. Memphis Tigers
22. Michigan Wolverines
23. Texas Tech Red Raiders
24. Louisville Cardinals
25. Clemson Tigers
Iowa State suffers a letdown on Saturday in Morgantown
The biggest game of the week in the Big 12 saw No. 2 Iowa State blow out No. 9 Kansas by 17 to establish themselves as the top dogs in the conference this season. The Cyclones weren't able to consolidate that gain, however, as they struggled mightily in a loss at West Virginia on Saturday to suffer their first Big 12 loss.
Mountaineers' guard Javon Small took advantage of a suspect Iowa State effort, scoring 12 points in the final two minutes of the game to push West Virginia past the Cyclones. The end result should cost Iowa State one spot in the rankings, which could have been far worse if the rest of the Top 25 took care of business this week.
A Bloody Week In The SEC
The SEC looks like the leader in the clubhouse to generate the most March Madness bids, with ESPN's Joe Lunardi projecting 12 tickets for the mega-conference in his latest Bracketology update. The conference's depth was on full display on Tuesday night as No. 4 Alabama laid an egg at home in a shocking 10-point loss to No. 21 Ole Miss while No. 5 Florida's late rally fell short in a one-point defeat against Missouri.
The madness continued on Saturday, as Alabama bounced back with a win over No. 8 Kentucky while No. 6 Tennessee got tripped up by Vanderbilt to drop to 3-2 in league play. While No. 1 Auburn has done well to go 5-0 in league play, expect plenty of carnage as the league's top teams cannibalize each other throughout the season.
Gonzaga's no good, very bad qeek
The WCC has been Gonzaga's playground for the better part of 25 years so seeing them drop a league game is a shock. The Bulldogs managed to lose twice this week, falling in overtime to Oregon State (who is using the league as a one-year respite before the Pac-12 reforms with Gonzaga in it next year) and getting beat by Santa Clara 103-99 as Tyeree Bryan hit seven three-pointers to lead the Broncos to a victory in the Kennel.
Those two defeats will drop the Bulldogs out of the poll this week, but neither loss was of the Quad 3 variety to damage Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament resume. The long-term impact of this week will likely be seen in the bracket as the Bulldogs could land a seed line or two lower than they should be based on the quality of their team.
Michigan State picks up win No. 16 versus Illinois
One of the few ranked teams to take care of business this week was No. 12 Michigan State, which won twice to improve to 16-2 on the season and a perfect 7-0 in Big Ten play. Sunday's showdown at the Breslin Center against No. 19 Illinois was a perfect appetizer for NFL playoff action later in the afternoon as the Spartans rallied from an early hole to outlast a very game Fighting Illini side to pick up a massive victory.
Illinois backers will likely point out that this game could have played out very differently since their leading scorer, guard Kasparas Jakucionis, was in foul trouble throughout and contributed only three points in nine minutes. The Spartans will take it though, earning their 11th straight victory as they will be rewarded with a spot inside the top 10 for their efforts.