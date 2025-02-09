Messy end to Russell Wilson saga must convince Steelers to break QB cycle once and for all
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Russell Wilson on a veteran minimum contract following his disastrous stint in Denver. After leading them to another winning season and a post-season appearance despite missing several games at the beginning of last season, it looks like the Steelers are looking for a new quarterback in the upcoming season again.
A shocking article came from Dejan Kovacevic from dkpittsburghsports.com today, saying the Steelers do not want Wilson back as their QB next year. Kovacevic is well connected with the Pittsburgh sports scene, giving legitimacy to this story.
The Steelers do not have many options available to fix the QB position this offseason
Backup Justin Fields is also a free-agent this off-season and the Steelers ownership is adamant that only one of them will be returning. Fields himself does have options with teams such as the Giants, Titans, and the Browns all looking for a quarterback. If Wilson has burned bridges within the Steelers organization as Kovacevic suggests, the Steelers find themselves in a quarterback purgatory — and it comes at the worst possible time.
After Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, they did not have to travel far to draft Kenny Pickett since he played in the same stadium. But they botched his development so bad, they shipped him off to Philadelphia last off-season. Outside of Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, this year's class overall is not great. Even many draft experts say both Sanders and Ward are behind quarterbacks taken in the first round of last year's draft, when four quarterbacks heard their names called in the first 12 picks.
The frustration toward head coach Mike Tomlin has never been higher among fans. He has never had a losing season as a head coach, but the Steelers are not going anywhere as long as the offense keeps dragging down a stellar defense led by T.J. Watt. The Steelers find themselves in a quarterback purgatory for taking a chance on imperfect options like Wilson. And whether the fans like it or not, Tomlin and the front office must determine how to end it before the fall.