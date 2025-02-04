Steelers biggest Justin Fields competition has an offer Mike Tomlin can't match
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback position this off-season. In a recent interview, Steelers owner Art Rooney II has indicated he expects one of either Russell Wilson or Fields to return, but not both.
Fields began the season as a starter when Wilson suffered a calf injury during training camp last July. he led them to a 4-2 start before head coach Mike Tomlin decided to put Wilson as a starter. Wilson led the Steelers to a 10-3 record by Week 14. However, they lost four straight games to finish 10-7 and lost to divisional rival Baltimore during AFC Wildcard Playoffs.
CBS Sports ran an article playing match maker for free agent each teams should sign. They suggested the New York Giants should sign Fields and pair him with Malik Nabers, who has expressed frustration last season over lack of touches and Travis Hunter assuming he is still available at third overall pick.
Steelers can't compete with Giants for Justin Fields
Both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll survived a horrific 2024 season, but they will enter lame duck status in 2025. It is hard to believe they will gamble on a rookie quarterback and the Giants could talk themselves into giving Fields the starting job. Fields could also get strong interest from crosstown rival New York Jets to replace Aaron Rodgers or Cleveland Browns, where he starred at Ohio State.
Conventional wisdom says the Steelers should commit to Fields because of his youth and athleticism. Plus, it does not help that this year's draft does not have any franchise-type level quarterback. Also, the Steelers organization is not exactly known to be aggressive during the NFL Draft, so it is hard to envision them moving up for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. And the fans will not forget how the Steelers botched the development of Kenny Pickett.
The Kenny Pickett experience may force the Steelers to go with Fields while drafting a mid-round quarterbacks (Jalen Milroe?) to be his backup and a chance to compete for a starting job in few years.