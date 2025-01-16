Mets could beat the Yankees in free agency yet again based on latest bullpen target
The New York Mets made the biggest splash they possibly could this offseason, not only giving Juan Soto the richest contract in professional sports history, but signing him away from their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees.
This wasn't a Clay Holmes or Frankie Montas situation in that Soto was once a member of the Yankees that the Bronx Bombers just didn't want anymore, and the Mets ended up signing. This was Soto, a generational outfielder who hasn't even hit his prime yet and who the Yankees tried desperately to keep around. That was such a monumental signing for the Mets franchise in so many ways.
As huge as signing Soto was, that did not signal the end to the Mets offseason. Since that move, they've re-signed Sean Manaea and are looking to fill other holes on their roster as well. One area that desperately needs reinforcements is the bullpen, and the Mets appear to be competing with their crosstown rivals once again for one of the more underrated arms on the open market, Tim Hill, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.
Mets could steal another Yankees target from crosstown rivals in Tim Hill
The Yankees have expressed interest in re-signing Hill, so it's only fitting that the Mets are swooping in and looking to have him make the move to Queens. While he makes a lot of sense for the Yankees, the same can be said about the Mets.
The Mets bullpen doesn't feature many big names outside of Edwin Diaz, but it does feature several solid right-handed relievers like Jose Butto, Reed Garrett, and Dedniel Nunez in addition to Diaz. What it's missing, though, is a left-handed reliever. Danny Young is still in the organization, but the Mets refused to use him in any meaningful postseason situation. With that in mind, Hill makes a lot of sense.
Hill, like virtually everyone else to wear a Chicago White Sox uniform in 2024, got off to a rough start, but was able to turn things around once he arrived in the Bronx. The southpaw posted a 2.05 ERA in 35 appearances and 44 innings pitched in the regular season and held left-handed hitters to a .643 OPS. Lefties have just a .614 OPS against Hill in his career, thanks in large part to his funky delivery.
The Mets are in a division with elite left-handed sluggers like Bryce Harper, Matt Olson, and Kyle Schwarber. They hope to find a way to knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers in October who have Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy in their lineup. Tim Hill is a cost-effective left-handed reliever who should be able to neutralize those elite threats as much as a pitcher realistically can.
It wouldn't be the biggest signing in the world, but the Mets do need relievers, particularly ones who throw from the left side. Hill would be a nice fit, and earning another small free agency win over the Yankees would be a nice bonus.