The Mets can no longer afford to play the waiting game with Pete Alonso
By James Nolan
Pete Alonso has already turned down a three-year deal with the New York Mets this offseason. However, many MLB insiders still believe the Polar Bear returning to Queens is on the table.
We've seen multiple free-agent first-basemen sign, leaving the four-time All-Star with minimal options. If Steve Cohen and David Stearns don't bring back Alonso, many expect the franchise to set their sights on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 2026 offseason. However, the Toronto Blue Jays are pushing to sign their superstar to an extension before the 2025 spring training begins.
If the Mets were to miss on Alonso and Vladdy signs an extension, New York would need to pivot to in-house options.
Emerging star Mark Vientos is an option to replace the Polar Bear at first base, but it would leave a hole open at third base.
Brett Baty or Ronny Mauricio would likely get a shot to take over the position. However, those two are unproven. The team has a real chance to swing for the fences this season, with Juan Soto coming to Queens to join Francisco Lindor in his prime. Trusting Baty or Mauricio to produce at a high level in 2025 is a high-risk move, especially if the Blue Jays can ink a deal with Guerrero Jr. before the 2025 season.
The Mets need Pete Alonso in the middle of the lineup for 2025
Bringing back Alonso makes too much sense for the Mets. The four-time All-Star has never missed more than ten games in a single season. His defense is also underrated, as he had the best scoop percentage among all first basemen in 2024. This past season was certainly his worst, but he still hit 34 homers and recorded 88 RBIs. Across five full seasons, he's hit at least 40 home runs with over 118 RBIs in three.
New York was just two wins away from reaching the World Series in 2024 with Alonso. In the most recent postseason, he posted a .273 batting average with a .999 OPS. Getting back to the playoffs in 2025 is on the table with or without the 30-year-old slugger, considering they added Juan Soto to the lineup. However, they'd increase their odds of winning a World Series by bringing back the lifelong Met.
Reports have suggested Alonso is looking for a long-term deal. If the Mets offer the slugger an extra year on the previous deal they offered and keep the same AAV, it could get the job done. In addition, they could still sign another superstar who's not Vladdy in the 2026 offseason.
If the Los Angeles Dodgers have taught us anything, it's that having a powerhouse lineup helps. A lineup featuring Soto, Alonso, Vientos Francisco Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo could give the Mets a top-three lineup in MLB.