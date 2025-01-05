Mets could have their sights set on superstar 2026 free agent not named Vlad Guerrero Jr.
By James Nolan
If the New York Mets miss out on fan favorite Pete Alonso, many expect the franchise to be heavy players on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 2026 offseason. However, other sluggers are hitting free agency after the 2025 season. One name that comes to mind is outfielder Kyle Tucker.
During Tucker’s time with the Houston Astros, he cemented himself as one of the best outfield hitters in baseball. Through seven seasons, the three-time All-Star has a career .274 batting average and a .870 OPS. He’s hit over 20 home runs in four consecutive seasons and put up 25 homers in three out of the past four seasons.
The Chicago Cubs traded a highly touted prospect and players with multiple years of control for one year of Tucker. One year of the soon-to-be 28-year-old was well worth it in Chicago’s mind, as he’s one of the most productive hitters in MLB.
How would Kyle Tucker fit on the Mets?
If the Mets can sign Tucker in the upcoming offseason, they will have a loaded outfield. Brandon Nimmo would have to shift back over to center field. In 2022, Nimmo was New York’s center fielder and played very well. Juan Soto in right field isn’t great defensively by any measure, but his stellar hitting makes up for that. With those three, the Mets would get elite offensive production from those positions.
Signing Vladdy next offseason would be great for the Mets. However, bringing back Alonso and signing Tucker in 2026 could be just as good. A lineup featuring those two with Soto, Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Mark Vientos would give the Mets a powerhouse lineup.
It will be interesting to see if the Mets bring back Alonso. If they re-sign the Polar Bear, it will likely keep them out of the Guerrero Jr. bidding. With Tucker hitting the open market though, it still allows Steve Cohen to build a super team.