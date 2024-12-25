Mets fan gets shoutout from Jeff Passan for epic troll gift over Juan Soto signing
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a 16-year contract a little under a month ago. The $765 million deal – as well as the possible incentives – have been well-reported. Soto could very well stay in Queens for the rest of his career. He is a Hall-of-Fame caliber player.
He also (apparently) had some issues with the Yankees on his way out that have been leaked to the media and prolonged Soto's story. Soto reportedly did not like that the Yankees asked him to pay for a private suite for his family.
Some of that could be exaggerated. But it's also led to plenty of trolling from baseball fans who don't need much of an excuse to hate on the New York Yankees, of all franchises. To give the Yankees and Brian Cashman some credit, they replaced Soto as best they could, signing Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt, and making trades for Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger. Still, there is no replacing Soto.
Mets fan offers the best Juan Soto troll we've ever seen on Christmas
With Christmas Day officially here, one Mets fan saw Soto's signing as an opportunity. Said fan, @wunnaworld, followed through on an opportunity he announced when Soto initially signed.
"Got my cousin (Yanks fan) a Derek Jeter tee for Xmas so i’m going to print out the Passan tweet of Soto signing with the Mets so when he unfolds the shirt, the tweet falls out lol," he wrote.
Thankfully, we have a recording of this epic troll, which Passan personally replied to.
The first half of this troll is what makes the focal point so impressive. Damien's cousin believes he is receiving a simple Jeter jersey, only to quickly get lost in the moment while Passan's Soto tweet is read out loud. Yikes.