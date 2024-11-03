Former Mets GM has the wildest theory yet on why Braves lost Freddie Freeman
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series a few days ago, and while MLB free agency is the main talking point among baseball pundits as we enter a strange winter, Freddie Freeman is still fresh on the minds of Atlanta Braves fans.
Freeman, of course, left the Braves in the 2022-23 offseason to sign with the Dodgers. The longtime Braves face of the franchise had a public contract dispute with Atlanta, which eventually ended when Alex Anthopoulos traded for Freeman's replacement – current Braves first baseman Matt Olson.
Freeman eventually fired his agent, Casey Close, upon his return to Atlanta as a member of the Dodgers. Close has denied these claims, but reporting around Freeman's free-agent chase suggests his former agent gave the Braves an ultimatem which ultimately backfired. Freeman never had any intention of leaving Atlanta, but when Anthopoulos dealt for Olson – assuming there was no chance the Braves could land Freeman at an affordable price – he returned home to the Dodgers.
It all worked out in the end. Olson is a Georgia native and fine heir-apparent, even making the NL All-Star team in 2023. Freeman won a World Series for his hometown team and took home the World Series MVP award while he was at it.
Former Mets GM has a wild take on why the Braves let Freddie Freeman walk
Yet, unsurprisingly, pundits and fans alike wondered if Atlanta made the right call letting Freeman walk.
The correct answer is we'll never know. Chipper Jones was quick to point out that most of us weren't in the room, and thus have little authority to speak on Freeman's intentions. Also, it's possible to be happy for Freddie, but also understand Anthopoulos was correct in moving on and trading for Olson, who is a talented player in his own right. Former New York Mets GM Zack Scott, however, opted to stir the pot a little more.
Scott was New York's general manager for less than a year before he was arrest for a DUI (and eventually acquitted), and subsequently dismissed. He claims the Braves had questions about Freeman's work ethic, specifically an ice cream habit, and how his body would transition long term.
I...have a tough time believing this, and even Scott gave himself an out by saying he's just "passing along what I was told back then." Whether a fellow executive was messing with Scott, or here's merely making this up on the fly, the Braves knew Freeman too much to let something so silly get in the way of their long-term partnership.