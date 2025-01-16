Mets hit Pete Alonso with ultimatum that could finally force his hand
By James Nolan
Since his debut in 2019, Pete Alonso has been a fan-favorite for the New York Mets. However, he had his worst season at the worst time possible. It once seemed that the powerful first baseman would get a multi-year contract to stay in Queens, but the odds of that are slim now. A short-term deal seems likely for the four-time All-Star, whether in Queens or elsewhere.
A recent report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicated the Mets are urging the slugger to take a team-friendly deal or leave.
"The Mets have let Alonso’s camp know they need a decision — and soon — on whether the two sides can do a deal as they want to make sure to leave themselves enough time and options to pivot elsewhere prior to spring training," Heyman wrote.
Steve Cohen and David Stearns aren’t messing around with the Scott Boras client. Rumors of a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade have also heated up. Some are wondering if it’s true or if it’s to put pressure on their homegrown star. After signing Juan Soto to a $765 million contract, the Mets still need another bat to hit behind him.
Pete Alonso would be foolish to walk away from New York
Alonso would be a great fit in the middle of the order, especially considering his memorable 2024 postseason with the Mets. Across 13 games in the recent postseason, the 30-year-old hit four clutch home runs with a .999 OPS. One of those home runs came at a crucial time in Game 3 of the Wild Card round against the Milwaukee Brewers kept New York alive.
The Mets have other options at first base, but Alonso would be the best for 2025. Moving Mark Vientos over to first wouldn’t hurt, but it would leave a question mark at third base. Vientos hit 27 home runs in just 110 regular season games in 2024. They’d then have to gamble with Brett Baty to take over third base, who’s hit .215 in 544 career at-bats.
Retaining Alonso would give the Mets a premier lineup in the National League. They’d compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers loaded lineup with Francisco Lindor, Soto, Vientos, and Alonso in the middle of the order. The former Rookie of the Year has had many ups and downs with the Mets. If he rejoined them in 2025, it’d undoubtedly be the best team he’s been a part of during his tenure in Queens.
Winning with the Mets would make Alonso an all-time great in the orange and blue stripes. Even though he wouldn’t be the best player on the team, a World Series with Alonso would put him on a pedestal. Alonso sits 26 home runs away from tying Daryl Strawberry’s home run record with the team. If he were to become the home run king for New York and win a championship, he’d potentially have his number 20 retired.
Alonso needs the Mets just as much as the Mets need him. Even if the Blue Jays are unwilling to trade Vladdy, insiders expect them to be heavy players in the upcoming offseason for him. If New York retains the two-time Home Run Derby champ, they’d likely be out on the Guerrero Jr. sweepstakes. As great as the Toronto superstar is, Alonso means a lot to Mets fans. On top of that, in the lineup New York currently constructed, it’s hard to see Alonso not having a bounce-back year.