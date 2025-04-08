Mets-Marlins start time: Frigid New York forecast moves up first pitch at Citi Field

Baseball is back, but that doesn't necessarily mean that spring has sprung for all 30 teams. At least not where the weather is concerned: Much of the Midwest and Northeast are experiencing frigid temperatures this week, causing MLB teams to move up their start times to try and keep everyone (at least somewhat) warm.

We already saw this in Detroit, where all three games between the Tigers and New York Yankees got bumped to the afternoon to avoid nighttime lows in the 20s or below. And now it's the New York Mets' turn, as the team's game on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins has turned into a matinee. Here's everything to know.

What time do the Mets play today?

Tuesday's game was originally set to be an evening start, as almost every Tuesday game is around the league. But with blustery winds leading to expected wind chills in the 20s this evening, the game will now start at 4:10 p.m. ET. Wednesday was already set to be a matinee, with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. ET, and that remains the same.

Tomorrow's game against Miami has been moved to 4:10 p.m. due to weather.



To help compensate fans who might be inconvenienced by the last-minute change, the team is offering a voucher for any remaining Monday-Thursday game on the 2025 schedule.

Mets vs. Marlins weather forecast in New York

You can understand why both teams wanted to avoid playing baseball once the sun goes down. This afternoon won't be much better, with highs in the mid-40s and blustery winds per the National Weather Service. But the evening will be even worse, with gusts as high as 36 mph and wind chills as low as 20 degrees.

New York took the series-opener on Monday, 2-0, for their fifth straight win to improve to 7-3 on the year.