Mets’ Pete Alonso haggling should have Juan Soto thinking twice about Steve Cohen commitment
The New York Mets won the offseason with a single move, signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract. That is the largest deal in MLB history. It's a huge risk, but who cares? Getting the rest of Soto's prime is worth its weight in gold (and a few years of bad money down the road).
Soto's decision to sign with the Mets was rooted primarily in money. The 26-year-old made a show of touring ballparks and vetting each organization, but in the end, he signed with the team willing to spend the most. It's hard to blame him. He's well over halfway to a billion dollars on this contract alone.
Another oft-touted reason for Soto's departure from the Yankees, however, is the culture around the Mets organization. Steve Cohen went out of his way to showcase the family atmosphere in Queens. Soto's contract involves a private suite and premium tickets for every home game. Whereas Soto felt his family and friends were mistreated in the Bronx, the Mets want him to feel cozy in his new home.
That is admirable and all, but we shouldn't pretend like it's anything more than a negotiating tactic. Loyalty in the MLB is a currency. When a player is dominant — coveted — then he will get those added perks. The special treatment.
As soon as money becomes a problem, though, that all goes out the window. Just ask Pete Alonso.
Mets' protracted Pete Alonso negotiations are proof that loyalty comes at a price
Few sports figures are more beloved in New York — and especially in Queens — than Pete Alonso. Affectionately nicknamed the 'Polar Bear,' Alonso has become a Mets fan favorite. If it was up to the average Mets fan, rather than Steve Cohen and the front office, Alonso would be a Met For Life, no questions asked.
Unfortunately, baseball is a business, which means Alonso's future is in doubt. The free agent first baseman is still without a new contract midway through January. His market has cooled significantly, with the Mets now discussing a short-term contract, which would allow Alonso to test the market again next winter.
So, not only has Alonso missed the boat on a potential long-term deal to finish his career in New York. Now there's not even guaranteed traction on a shorter deal. Alonso has expressed a willingness to sign a three-year contract with the Mets, but there remains a sizable gap between what Alonso is asking for and what the Mets are willing to offer, per Jon Heyman of the NY Post.
In short, New York is willing to haggle over nickles and dimes with a franchise cornerstone. Alonso has made four All-Star appearances in six seasons with the Mets. He leads the MLB in home runs since his debut. The dude is a singular power threat. And yet, because there was a bigger, better option in free agency, Alonso is now receiving the hardball treatment from Steve Cohen, who we know damn well has no shortage of cash in his bank account.
New York has even given Alonso an ultimatum. They're putting a squeeze on the poor guy. Soto has the stability inherent to 15 years of guaranteed compensation, but he should know the relationship can (and will) change as soon as his production no longer aligns with the money he's receiving.