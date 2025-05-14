Mets-Pirates start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Citi Field on May 14

The first two games of this series between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field have represented how the season has gone for each of these National League teams. The Mets have won both contests by a combined score of 6-4. They haven't hit much, but they've pitched extremely well and have found ways to win. The Pirates, on the other hand, haven't hit much, have pitched pretty well, and have found ways to lose.

The Mets are looking to extend their NL East lead by sweeping the Bucs out of New York, but their attempt to do so on Wednesday will be delayed due to rain.

The start of tonight's game will be delayed. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 14, 2025

Pirates-Mets start time after beginning in a rain delay

According to the Mets, the delay will be extremely short, with first pitch set for 7:25 p.m. ET.

Tonight's game will start at 7:25pm. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 14, 2025

Mets vs. Pirates rain delay: What's Thursday's forecast in New York?

There's a reason that the delay is short. It's been raining in the New York area all day, and the weather has been pretty miserable for a couple of days in a row now, but the rain isn't expected to last much longer today. In fact, according to Weather.com's hourly forecast, the rain in Queens is supposed to subside completely by 7:15 p.m. ET.

Once the rain stops, the Mets and Pirates should be able to play the game without issue. The field might not be pristine like usual, but they should be able to get this game in without another delay, which is a good thing, especially on getaway day for Pittsburgh.

What time do the Mets and Pirates play today?

As mentioned above, first pitch is set for 7:25 p.m. ET, only 15 minutes after the initial 7:10 start time. Nobody likes rain delays, but it's hard to complain too much about a 15 minute delay at the end of the day.

Once the game does begin, the Mets will send former Pirate Clay Holmes to the mound against former NL East rival Bailey Falter. Holmes has excelled in his first full season as a starter, while Falter has been a decent enough back-end starter for Pittsburgh. We'll see if either offense can find a way to break out tonight or if we'll have another pitchers' duel on our hands.