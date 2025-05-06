Mets' pitching depth is about to become a blessing and a curse

The New York Mets have had a phenomenal start to the 2025 season. Even without Juan Soto fully clicking, they still have a three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East entering play on Tuesday. Their starting pitching (along with Pete Alonso’s red-hot bat) have been the biggest reason why, despite losing both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas before the season even started.

Kodai Senga has picked up where he left off in 2023, as he’s looked like a front-end starter. Clay Holmes has given the Mets exactly what they wanted, pitching to a 2.95 ERA. David Peterson is building off his strong 2024 season, and Tylor Megill has been solid to start. The biggest surprise of the Mets this season is undoubtedly Griffin Canning, who allowed the most earned runs in the American League last season.

Canning is a prime example of how well the Mets can fix pitchers

Last season, New York got the best out of Luis Severino and Manaea. They were able to re-sign the southpaw, but letting Severino walk surprised many fans. They opted to sign Canning to a one-year deal to provide depth, and he’s been a completely different pitcher with the Mets.

Griffin Canning is the 1st Mets pitcher to record a win in five straight games since Zack Wheeler in 2018. pic.twitter.com/l3jxg72Ebn — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) May 6, 2025

The 29-year-old had a career 4.78 ERA before coming to Queens. But he's allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his first seven starts with the Mets, boasting a 5-1 record with a stellar 2.50 ERA entering play on Tuesday.

And it's not just Canning that’s having an early resurgence. Megill also looks like a completely different starter; the hard-throwing righty has allowed more than three earned runs once this season. After never posting a sub-4.00 ERA over a full year, he’s bounced back with a 2.50 ERA in his first seven starts.

The Mets have a potential good problem upcoming

Manaea and Montas have both resumed throwing, and both should be back sooner rather than later this summer. When they do return, they'll have starting spots waiting for them — especially Manaea, who was the team's best starter in 2024. But that begs the question: Who will get the boot to make room?

New York could always opt to use a six-man rotation, as they’ve been using bulk starters to make spot starts to give their guys extra day’s rest. But with Manaea and Montas back, plus Senga, Clay Holmes, Megill, Canning and David Peterson (oh, and the rehabbing Paul Blackburn), that's a very full dance card.

Not only is it just the two veterans who will soon be back, but they also have a ton of high-end pitching prospects banging down the door, highlighted by Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean. Sproat is the team's No. 1 prospect, while McLean just earned a promotion after posting a staggering 1.37 ERA in his first five starts at Double-A.

With all the viable starters the Mets have managed to develop, they could have a great problem on their hands soon. If guys like Canning and Megill continue to pitch well, they might have to move one of their starters to the bullpen. You can never have too much pitching, but it would certainly be an interesting dilemma.