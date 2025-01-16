Mets keep the pressure on Pete Alonso in reunion with 2024 fan favorite
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have re-signed Jesse Winker pending a physical, according to SNY’s Andy Martino. Winker played a pivotal role in the team's 2024 postseason run. The New York native hit .314 with a 1.168 OPS for the Mets in the playoffs. He’ll likely be the team’s DH alongside Starling Marte. Martino also indicated the Mets expect Pete Alonso to sign elsewhere, so they pivoted to Winker as plan b. They also plan to add a top reliever in free agency.
The deal is expected to be worth $8 million for one year. Winker brought much-needed energy to New York after getting traded there midseason. Many playing against him dislike his energy, but playing with him is a different story.
Against right-handed pitching in 2024, Winker posted a .788 OPS with 13 home runs. Marte will likely be the DH against left-handed pitching. In 2024, the veteran hit .310 with a .844 OPS against lefties. New York will have an enormous amount of production out of the DH spot if they replicate the seasons they had.
How does Jesse Winker affect the Mets offseason moves?
Even though the Mets are preparing for a life without Alonso, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are out completely. They could still use another impact bat, especially considering the need for one in 2025. It adds a ton of pressure on the four-time All-Star to sign soon. Anthony Santander is an option, but it would create a logjam in the outfield. They will also be using Marte and Winker as the DH’s.
With a lineup featuring Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo, the Mets have the makeup for an elite group. However, if they ditch Alonso, it leaves a hole in the middle of the lineup. The four-time All-Star has three seasons with over 40 home runs and 115 RBIs in his five full seasons. Those numbers will be hard to replace. They’ll likely turn to an internal option if they don’t add another bat this offseason.
Brett Baty might get another opportunity to prove he’s capable of being the Mets' third baseman. Vientos, who hit 27 home runs in 110 games last season, would shift to first base.
Saying goodbye to Alonso will be a tough pill to swallow for Mets fans. The homegrown star might not play in orange and blue stripes next season. However, with New York’s interest in Tanner Scott and Santander, they can still build a team that can compete with the best teams in the National League.