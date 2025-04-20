Mets use Ronald Acuña Jr.'s family against him in ultimate Braves troll

The Atlanta Braves won back-to-back games for the first time in the early season with a victory on Saturday night. Unfortunately, the optimism did not last long, as Ronald Acuña Jr. started beef with Braves manager Brian Snitker, and it's tough to blame him.

Snitker took questions on Saturday night and Sunday as to why he didn't bench outfielder Jarred Kelenic, who didn't run hard out of the box and was thrown out at second base in the sixth inning of Saturday's game. Snitker defended Kelenic, and asked the media what he was supposed to do in a stressful exchange. The correct answer to Snitker hypothetical was to sit Kelenic, as we've seen this sort of thing play out before in Atlanta.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Brian Snitker have beef on the Braves

Back in 2019, Acuña Jr. was benched for virtually the same reason. Here was Snitker's comment at the time.

“He didn’t run,” Snitker said at the time. “You’ve got to run. It’s not going to be acceptable here. As a teammate, you’re responsible for 24 other guys, and that name on the front is a lot more important than that name on the back of that jersey. You can’t do that. We’re trying to accomplish something special here. Personal things have to be put on the back burner.”

Acuña Jr. didn't take Snitker's decision personally at the time, but he sure as hell took the inaction on Snit's part to heart on Sunday. Acuña Jr. tweeted, simply, "If it were me, they would take me out of the game." And he's not wrong, because it actually happened! We have proof!

Mets take a jab at Ronald Acuña Jr. and Braves drama

The New York Mets got in on the fun Sunday afternoon, when they made reference to Acuña Jr.'s tweet on the scoreboard, using his brother Luisangel Acuña as an example.

The Mets did a little trolling https://t.co/LtwEZRALIr pic.twitter.com/or08Ve2zaf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 20, 2025

Braves fans were quick to point out that they live rent-free in the Mets heads, but even we have to admit this is a pretty decent burn. Yet, rather concerning themselves with the Mets jab, the Braves ought to figure out where they go from here. Acuña Jr. is rehabbing from injury and should return in the next month or so. Will there be friction in the clubhouse, or is this something he and Snitker can move past?

If the Braves were ever forced to choose between the two, Acuña Jr. would win out. Snitker is on the final year of his contract while Acuña Jr. is signed to a long-term, team-friendly deal. Hopefully it won't come to that.