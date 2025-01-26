Mets' young stars aren't helping Steve Cohen's case against Scott Boras, Pete Alonso
By Austin Owens
There has been a large group of free agents this offseason that has had some trouble negotiating. The most notable players who fit this description would have to be first baseman Pete Alonso and infielder Alex Bregman.
Alonso has spent the last six seasons with the New York Mets, where he has appeared in four All-Star Games and hit an impressive 226 home runs. Returning to the Mets in 2025 is the most logical fit for Alonso but given the very busy and expensive offseason Steve Cohen has had, it may be difficult for the two parties to reach an agreement. Even Mets' players are now hinting at the idea Alonso may not be returning to Queens after all.
Mets weighing first base options without Pete Alonso
On Saturday, SNY shared multiple interviews from within the Mets organization. Both Mark Vientos and Brett Baty made comments about taking reps at first base after having discussion with David Stearns, the Mets president of baseball operations.
It is typical for players to get work in at multiple positions so that the team can be well prepared for emergency situations following injuries or extreme circumstances, however it is alarming that it was mentioned these reps were encouraged following a conversation with the Mets front office. This most certainly implies Alonso will not be returning to the Mets and will make future negotiations with the All-Star first baseman very difficult.
It is a bit of a head scratcher as to why Alonso and the Mets cannot come to an agreement. After building a complete team with free agent signings, the Mets are going to be a tough team to beat in the NL East. Keeping Alonso in a city where he has already proven he can be very successful would make them that much better.
Most likely the hesitation comes from Alonso's side and concern about the length of a contract more so than dollar amount. Alonso is 29 years old and could be looking for a 6+ year contract, and the Mets not want to commit to paying him into his 35-year-old season, especially with Juan Soto on payroll for the next 15 years.
If Alonso and the Mets are unable to reach an agreement, it will be interesting where he ends up and what the structure of his contract will look like.