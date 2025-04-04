Mets X-factors: The under-the-radar players who could make a huge impact

It's been an uneven start to the season for the New York Mets, but in a 162-game season, it isn't the end of the world. They're currently 3-3, which means that they're already two games back of the 5-1 Phillies, but on the bright side, at least they're not the 0-7 Braves.

The Mets' bats have been slow to get going, with the exceptions of Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, who put the team on his polar bear back against the Marlins on Wednesday with a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth and three other hard-hit rockets before that.

In our article highlighting the greatest strengths of this year's team earlier this week, the Mets' star power was number one on the list, and that's still true. It will take more than Soto, Alonso and Francisco Lindor though, to recapture last season's magic.

Last year saw major contributions from unlikely sources such as Jose Iglesias and Tyrone Taylor. Mark Vientos and David Peterson began the season as unproven commodities, but by October had evolved into indispensable pieces.

The same thing will need to happen this year if the Amazins hope to get back to the postseason. Here are four players that could make a big difference.

Jose Siri's mixture of power and speed makes him a unique and necessary addition to the team

Jose Iglesias may be gone after the Mets opted not to bring him back, but if the team is looking for someone that can bring the same energy and positive vibes as the artist better known as Candelita, then manager Carlos Mendoza should look no further than Jose Siri.

Siri is all energy. He has pop off the bat, he has speed on the bases, and he gives the Mets an element of danger and unpredictability whenever he's in the lineup.

The Mets lost the rubber match in their season-opening series in Houston, but Siri was able to show Mets fans what he's capable of. Down 1-0 in the sixth, he drew a leadoff walk, stole second, tagged up to take third on a Francisco Lindor sac fly, then scored on a groundout to the pitcher in which he waited for Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti to turn and throw to first before making a mad dash home, barely beating the tag in the process.

Siri is going to be a fan favorite before long.

Francisco Alvarez's fractured hand is giving Luis Torrens a chance to shine

It feels like every spring training, the Mets get bad news on the injury front. Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga, and many more have all gone down before a regular season game is played in recent years. This year, it was Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas and Francisco Alvarez, among others.

The Mets are going to be patching together their rotation until Manaea and Montas get back, but there are reasons to believe that the presence of Senga, Peterson, a new and improved Tylor Megill and a quality bullpen can keep them in the hunt.

Alvarez's loss seemed to be a problem without a solution, but Luis Torrens is changing people's minds just six games in. He's batting .313 with two doubles and a homer already, and he's gunned down three of four would-be base-stealers. Mets fans will remember that teams seemed to run at will on them last year, so this is an exciting development.

Alvarez has been injury prone in his young career, so even if he returns in the next month from his broken hand, Torrens should be at the ready for the rest of the season. It's good to know that if needed, he seems to be up for the challenge.

José Buttó is the bullpen's unsung hero

The Mets have a lot of quality arms in their bullpen. Diaz, Reed Garrett and Ryne Stanek are back. AJ Minter was a huge offseason addition. These guys are great, but it's rare that they're going to pitch more than an inning or so.

José Buttó is one guy that the Mets can put in any situation and be confident that he'll succeed. Need someone to pitch a clean eighth to get to Diaz? Buttó can do that. Need to get out of a bases loaded jam with minimal damage? Bring Buttó in. Starter threw 90 pitches and never made it out of the fourth? Buttó can get you to the seventh. He's like Winston Wolf from Pulp Fiction.

Even if Mendoza needs an emergency starter at some point this year, Buttó can take the ball. He's a Swiss army knife that any team would love to have. Last year he had a 2.55 ERA across 30 appearances, averaging more than two innings every time he took the ball.

With the Mets rotation already hurting, Buttó will take on even more importance.

This is the year that Brett Baty shows why he was the Mets' top prospect

Last year was supposed to be Brett Baty's breakout (try saying that five times fast). He was the Mets' Opening Day third baseman, but his hold on the starter's job didn't last long as he struggled through the early part of the season. By June, he was back in the minors, his thunder completely stolen by Mark Vientos.

Mets fans have been waiting for Baty's minor league production to translate into major league stardom, because in the minors, he's basically Babe Ruth. He hit a home run once in every 14.375 at-bats in the minors last year. The Great Bambino averaged one every 11.76 at-bats in his career, so he isn't far off.

Nobody knew if Baty was even going to make the Opening Day roster this year, but one guy's misfortune is another guy's opportunity. Jeff McNeil strained his oblique in spring training, which opened the door for Baty to not only make the team, but get ample playing time at second base.

Luisangel Acuña is in line to split time with Baty, so if there's ever going to be a time to make a statement and claim a permanent spot on this team, it has to be now before McNeil gets back.

The first six games haven't shown that Baty is going to step up, as he's 1-14 with four strikeouts. I still believe though, because when the pressure is off in the minors or in spring training, he tears the cover off the ball. If the game slows down even just a little for him, it's all going to click.