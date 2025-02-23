Fansided

Mexico Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld?
By Cody Williams
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 | Hector Vivas/GettyImages

No golf fan would ever look at the 2025 Mexico Open and think that this is one of the best tournaments of the PGA Tour season. You can surmise that much simply by looking at the strength of the field. However, this year's trip to Vidanta Vallarta not only offers some prize money for some lesser-known golfers to compete for but also an opportunity for rising stars to make a name for themselves and earn future chances to stay on the ascent. And several took advantage.

Young South African Aldrich Potgieter took a commanding 36-hole lead with a blistering Friday 61 in search of his first PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open. However, he wasn't as white-hot on Saturday and, while he held onto the 54-hole lead going into Sunday's final round, Brian Campbell and Stephan Jaegar made things interesting by putting themselves well within striking distance.

It set up a fun finish to the tournament on Sunday, especially with Vidanta Vallarta always offering the opportunity to go extremely low. Moreover, the 2025 Mexico Open payout and purse offered some pressure that these players were playing for. How much prize money is on the line, though? Let's dive into the full details to see the paychecks these players were eyeing.

Mexico Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Mexico Open will take home a seven-figure payday to the tune of $1.26 million in prize money. Now, if you're a golf fan thinking that looks like a low total for the winner's share of the payout, you aren't necessarily wrong. The Mexico Open boasts only a modest $7 million total purse for this week's trip to VidantaWorld, one of the lowest we'll see in the entirety of the PGA Tour season. However, there is still plenty on the line and the money, given the strength of the field, could be life and career-changing for some of the players in the mix.

Mexico Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's the full look at the Mexico Open payouts for the week at Vidanta Vallarta with the prize money awarded to each finishing position among the 77 players who ultimately made the cut this weekend south of the border and before the PGA Tour returns to Florida.

Finishing Position

Mexico Open Prize Money

Winner

$1.26 million

2nd

$763,000

3rd

$483,000

4th

$343,000

5th

$287,000

6th

$253,750

7th

$236,250

8th

$218,750

9th

$204,750

10th

$190,750

11th

$176,750

12th

$162,750

13th

$148,750

14th

$134,750

15th

$127,750

16th

$120,750

17th

$113,750

18th

$106,750

19th

$99,750

20th

$92,750

21st

$85,750

22nd

$78,750

23rd

$73,150

24th

$67,550

25th

$61,950

26th

$56,350

27th

$54,250

28th

$52,150

29th

$50,050

30th

$47,950

31st

$45,850

32nd

$43,750

33rd

$41,650

34th

$39,900

35th

$38,150

36th

$36,400

37th

$34,650

38th

$33,250

39th

$31,850

40th

$30,450

41st

$29,050

42nd

$27,650

43rd

$26,250

44th

$24,850

45th

$23,450

46th

$22,050

47th

$20,650

48th

$19,530

49th

$18,550

50th

$17,990

51st

$17,570

52nd

$17,150

53rd

$16,870

54th

$16,590

55th

$16,450

56th

$16,310

57th

$16,170

58th

$16,030

59th

$15,890

60th

$15,750

61st

$15,610

62nd

$15,470

63rd

$15,330

64th

$15,190

65th

$15,050

66th

$14,910

67th

$14,770

68th

$14,630

69th

$14,490

70th

$14,350

71st

$14,210

72nd

$14,070

73rd

$13,930

74th

$13,790

75th

$13,650

76th

$13,510

77th

$13,370

As you already saw with the total purse earlier, the Mexico Open isn't the most lucrative venture in the world when it comes to prize money as only the winner will clear a seven-figure payday and with only the Top 18 on the final leaderboard even bringing home six figures from this tournament. Yet, when you look at guys like Potgieter, Campbell, Jaeger and so on, this tournament is about more than the payout, though those still aren't bad numbers for weekend of work when you think about it beyond the context of the golf world and the PGA Tour.

The FedExCup points and the upcoming signature events like THE PLAYERS Championship present big opportunities for these rising stars to establish themselves and set up bigger future opportunities — in the near future too. This is a big tournament for things of that nature, even if the money on the line pales in comparison to even other non-signature events, even the ones we'll see soon in the Florida swing.

