Mexico Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

No golf fan would ever look at the 2025 Mexico Open and think that this is one of the best tournaments of the PGA Tour season. You can surmise that much simply by looking at the strength of the field. However, this year's trip to Vidanta Vallarta not only offers some prize money for some lesser-known golfers to compete for but also an opportunity for rising stars to make a name for themselves and earn future chances to stay on the ascent. And several took advantage.

Young South African Aldrich Potgieter took a commanding 36-hole lead with a blistering Friday 61 in search of his first PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open. However, he wasn't as white-hot on Saturday and, while he held onto the 54-hole lead going into Sunday's final round, Brian Campbell and Stephan Jaegar made things interesting by putting themselves well within striking distance.

It set up a fun finish to the tournament on Sunday, especially with Vidanta Vallarta always offering the opportunity to go extremely low. Moreover, the 2025 Mexico Open payout and purse offered some pressure that these players were playing for. How much prize money is on the line, though? Let's dive into the full details to see the paychecks these players were eyeing.

Mexico Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Mexico Open will take home a seven-figure payday to the tune of $1.26 million in prize money. Now, if you're a golf fan thinking that looks like a low total for the winner's share of the payout, you aren't necessarily wrong. The Mexico Open boasts only a modest $7 million total purse for this week's trip to VidantaWorld, one of the lowest we'll see in the entirety of the PGA Tour season. However, there is still plenty on the line and the money, given the strength of the field, could be life and career-changing for some of the players in the mix.

Mexico Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here's the full look at the Mexico Open payouts for the week at Vidanta Vallarta with the prize money awarded to each finishing position among the 77 players who ultimately made the cut this weekend south of the border and before the PGA Tour returns to Florida.

Finishing Position Mexico Open Prize Money Winner $1.26 million 2nd $763,000 3rd $483,000 4th $343,000 5th $287,000 6th $253,750 7th $236,250 8th $218,750 9th $204,750 10th $190,750 11th $176,750 12th $162,750 13th $148,750 14th $134,750 15th $127,750 16th $120,750 17th $113,750 18th $106,750 19th $99,750 20th $92,750 21st $85,750 22nd $78,750 23rd $73,150 24th $67,550 25th $61,950 26th $56,350 27th $54,250 28th $52,150 29th $50,050 30th $47,950 31st $45,850 32nd $43,750 33rd $41,650 34th $39,900 35th $38,150 36th $36,400 37th $34,650 38th $33,250 39th $31,850 40th $30,450 41st $29,050 42nd $27,650 43rd $26,250 44th $24,850 45th $23,450 46th $22,050 47th $20,650 48th $19,530 49th $18,550 50th $17,990 51st $17,570 52nd $17,150 53rd $16,870 54th $16,590 55th $16,450 56th $16,310 57th $16,170 58th $16,030 59th $15,890 60th $15,750 61st $15,610 62nd $15,470 63rd $15,330 64th $15,190 65th $15,050 66th $14,910 67th $14,770 68th $14,630 69th $14,490 70th $14,350 71st $14,210 72nd $14,070 73rd $13,930 74th $13,790 75th $13,650 76th $13,510 77th $13,370

As you already saw with the total purse earlier, the Mexico Open isn't the most lucrative venture in the world when it comes to prize money as only the winner will clear a seven-figure payday and with only the Top 18 on the final leaderboard even bringing home six figures from this tournament. Yet, when you look at guys like Potgieter, Campbell, Jaeger and so on, this tournament is about more than the payout, though those still aren't bad numbers for weekend of work when you think about it beyond the context of the golf world and the PGA Tour.

The FedExCup points and the upcoming signature events like THE PLAYERS Championship present big opportunities for these rising stars to establish themselves and set up bigger future opportunities — in the near future too. This is a big tournament for things of that nature, even if the money on the line pales in comparison to even other non-signature events, even the ones we'll see soon in the Florida swing.