Mexico Open payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse

No golf fan would ever look at the 2025 Mexico Open and think that this is one of the best tournaments of the PGA Tour season. You can surmise that much simply by looking at the strength of the field. However, this year's trip to Vidanta Vallarta not only offers some prize money for some lesser-known golfers to compete for but also an opportunity for rising stars to make a name for themselves and earn future chances to stay on the ascent. And several took advantage.
Young South African Aldrich Potgieter took a commanding 36-hole lead with a blistering Friday 61 in search of his first PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open. However, he wasn't as white-hot on Saturday and, while he held onto the 54-hole lead going into Sunday's final round, Brian Campbell and Stephan Jaegar made things interesting by putting themselves well within striking distance.
It set up a fun finish to the tournament on Sunday, especially with Vidanta Vallarta always offering the opportunity to go extremely low. Moreover, the 2025 Mexico Open payout and purse offered some pressure that these players were playing for. How much prize money is on the line, though? Let's dive into the full details to see the paychecks these players were eyeing.
Mexico Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 Mexico Open will take home a seven-figure payday to the tune of $1.26 million in prize money. Now, if you're a golf fan thinking that looks like a low total for the winner's share of the payout, you aren't necessarily wrong. The Mexico Open boasts only a modest $7 million total purse for this week's trip to VidantaWorld, one of the lowest we'll see in the entirety of the PGA Tour season. However, there is still plenty on the line and the money, given the strength of the field, could be life and career-changing for some of the players in the mix.
Mexico Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Here's the full look at the Mexico Open payouts for the week at Vidanta Vallarta with the prize money awarded to each finishing position among the 77 players who ultimately made the cut this weekend south of the border and before the PGA Tour returns to Florida.
Finishing Position
Mexico Open Prize Money
Winner
$1.26 million
2nd
$763,000
3rd
$483,000
4th
$343,000
5th
$287,000
6th
$253,750
7th
$236,250
8th
$218,750
9th
$204,750
10th
$190,750
11th
$176,750
12th
$162,750
13th
$148,750
14th
$134,750
15th
$127,750
16th
$120,750
17th
$113,750
18th
$106,750
19th
$99,750
20th
$92,750
21st
$85,750
22nd
$78,750
23rd
$73,150
24th
$67,550
25th
$61,950
26th
$56,350
27th
$54,250
28th
$52,150
29th
$50,050
30th
$47,950
31st
$45,850
32nd
$43,750
33rd
$41,650
34th
$39,900
35th
$38,150
36th
$36,400
37th
$34,650
38th
$33,250
39th
$31,850
40th
$30,450
41st
$29,050
42nd
$27,650
43rd
$26,250
44th
$24,850
45th
$23,450
46th
$22,050
47th
$20,650
48th
$19,530
49th
$18,550
50th
$17,990
51st
$17,570
52nd
$17,150
53rd
$16,870
54th
$16,590
55th
$16,450
56th
$16,310
57th
$16,170
58th
$16,030
59th
$15,890
60th
$15,750
61st
$15,610
62nd
$15,470
63rd
$15,330
64th
$15,190
65th
$15,050
66th
$14,910
67th
$14,770
68th
$14,630
69th
$14,490
70th
$14,350
71st
$14,210
72nd
$14,070
73rd
$13,930
74th
$13,790
75th
$13,650
76th
$13,510
77th
$13,370
As you already saw with the total purse earlier, the Mexico Open isn't the most lucrative venture in the world when it comes to prize money as only the winner will clear a seven-figure payday and with only the Top 18 on the final leaderboard even bringing home six figures from this tournament. Yet, when you look at guys like Potgieter, Campbell, Jaeger and so on, this tournament is about more than the payout, though those still aren't bad numbers for weekend of work when you think about it beyond the context of the golf world and the PGA Tour.
The FedExCup points and the upcoming signature events like THE PLAYERS Championship present big opportunities for these rising stars to establish themselves and set up bigger future opportunities — in the near future too. This is a big tournament for things of that nature, even if the money on the line pales in comparison to even other non-signature events, even the ones we'll see soon in the Florida swing.