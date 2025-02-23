Who is Brian Campbell? Mexico Open contender takes golf world by surprise

Though the 2025 Mexico Open was not necessarily the best field that we're ever going to see on the PGA Tour, it also created the opportunity for some relative unknowns in the golf world to emerge and create a name for themselves. Brian Campbell appeared to be one of the guys taking advantage of that.

After Aldrich Potgieter took a commanding 36-hole lead, Campbell shot up to second on the leaderboard and got into the final group on Sunday with a third-round 64. However, even seasoned golf fans had to be watching the PGA Tour action on the weekend at the Mexico Open and wondering who Brian Campbell is.

Well, the 31-year-old is a veteran who turned pro in 2017 after graduating from the then-Web.com Tour but had an inauspicious start to his PGA Tour career that season out of the University of Illinois. He lost his Tour card and had spent the better part of a decade trying to make it back to the proverbial big show in the golfing world.

But beyond that, here's what you need to know about Campbell after he put himself in the forefront of golf and the PGA Tour at the 2025 Mexico Open.

How did Brian Campbell get on the PGA Tour and into the Mexcio Open?

Campbell got onto the PGA Tour for the 2025 season as part of the Korn Ferry Tour graduates from that 2024 season. He finished seventh in the final KFT points standings, thus earning him full-time status on the PGA Tour and making him eligible for full-field events this year. However, he does not have priority status, which means he's going to be in the mix for events like the Mexico Open where the field is admittedly weaker than several other tournaments.

He also made three previous starts in the 2025 season on the PGA Tour, withdrawing after the first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing T51 at The American Express, and missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open the final week.

Has Brian Campbell ever won on the PGA Tour?

Brian Campbell has now won on the PGA Tour after capturing the 2025 Mexico Open crown with a sudden-death playoff win over Aldrich Potgieter.

Prior to that victory, Campbell had not won before on the PGA Tour and, in fact, has never been all that close. Entering the 2025 Mexico Open, the 31-year-old had never finished inside the Top 10 of a PGA Tour tournament. Perhaps even just as remarkable, despite graduating and earning his Tour Card by way of the Korn Ferry Tour points standings, he also did not register a victory on the Korn Ferry Tour either. Contending at Vidanta Vallarta was the truest sense of uncharted territory for the veteran golfer as you're ever going to see.

Brian Campbell PGA Tour career record

Entering the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Campbell had made 27 career PGA Tour starts and was ranked just 163rd in the world, as mentioned. In his previous starts, he had made the cut only 10 times and, again as mentioned, had never even finished inside the Top 10. His best career finish came in his first PGA Tour season back in 2016-17 when he finished T12 at the John Deere Classic. He had just one other Top 25 finish to his credit, a T25 at the CareerBuilder Challenge that season as well.

He has also played in the US Open on three separate occasions, most recently in 2024 when he finished T56. He also finished T27 at the US Open in 2015 when he was the low amateur, a year after he missed the cut. Those are his only three major championship starts to date in his career.