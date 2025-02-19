Mexico Open tee times 2025: Field, purse, format, TV schedule, and more

Coming off an exciting finish at Torrey Pines that saw Ludvig Aberg make a late charge on the back nine to capture the crown at The Genesis Invitational, the PGA Tour will now head south of the border for the annual playing of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

While not one of the most high-profile events on the 2025 golf calendar, the Mexico Open serves as the first of two tourneys in which players will attempt to earn a spot in the next Signature Event, that being the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, via the Aon Swing 5. Next week's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches is the second.

Of the 132 players in the field this week at Vidanta Villarta, only four are ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking: Aaron Rai (No. 29), Akshay Bhatia (No. 30), Rasmus Hojgaard (No. 43), and Stephan Jaeger (No. 50).

Maverick McNealy, now the 14th-ranked player in the world following his runner-up finish at Torrey Pines, was scheduled to compete but withdrew on Monday.

Other notables in the field include Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, and, of course, defending champion Jake Knapp, who shot 19-under here a year ago to earn his first PGA Tour victory.

Mexico Open tee times, field for 2025

For the first two rounds of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, groups of three will tee off from both the first and 10th tees at Vidanta Villarta, which plays to a par of 71.

Here's a look at the groupings and tee times for those first two rounds, which will be played on Thursday, February 20, and Friday, February 21 (all times Eastern).

The times listed in bold signify that the group will start on the 10th hole.

Group Round 1 Round 2 Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles 8:30 a.m. 1:10 p.m. Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Ryo Hisatsune 8:30 a.m. 1:10 p.m. K.H. Lee, Alex Smalley, David Lipsky 8:41 a.m. 1:21 p.m. Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid 8:41 a.m. 1:21 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Tyler McCumber, Jacob Bridgeman 8:52 a.m. 1:32 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Chan Kim 8:52 a.m. 1:32 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson 9:03 a.m. 1:43 p.m. Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo 9:03 a.m. 1:43 p.m. Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips, Mac Meissner 9:14 a.m. 1:54 p.m. Kevin Yu, Harry Hall, Taylor Moore 9:14 a.m. 1:54 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Paul Waring, Thomas Rosenmueller 9:25 a.m. 2:05 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Francesco Molinari 9:25 a.m. 2:05 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Tim Widing, Taylor Dickson 9:36 a.m. 2:16 p.m. Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs, Ryan Fox 9:36 a.m. 2:16 p.m. Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Leandro Mihaich (a) 9:47 a.m. 2:27 p.m. Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Steven Fisk 9:47 a.m. 2:27 p.m. Niklas Nørgaard, Braden Thornberry, Riley Lewis 9:58 a.m. 2:38 p.m. Frankie Capan III, Danny Walker, Luke Gifford 9:58 a.m. 2:38 p.m. Trevor Cone, Jeremy Paul, Justin Hastings (a) 10:09 a.m. 2:49 p.m. Brian Campbell, Vince Covello, Erich Fortlage (a) 10:09 a.m. 2:49 p.m. Antoine Rozner, Philip Knowles, Gerardo Gomez (a) 10:20 a.m. 3:00 p.m. William Mouw, Kevin Velo, Jesse Droemer 10:20 a.m. 3:00 p.m. Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, David Skinns 1:10 p.m. 8:30 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Rico Hoey 1:10 p.m. 8:30 a.m. Ben Griffin, Henrik Norlander, Vince Whaley 1:21 p.m. 8:41 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Aaron Baddeley, Carson Young 1:21 p.m. 8:41 a.m. Michael Kim, Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard 1:32 p.m. 8:52 a.m. Will Gordon, Victor Perez, Joe Highsmith 1:32 p.m. 8:52 a.m. Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp 1:43 p.m. 9:03 a.m. Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy 1:43 p.m. 9:03 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers, Rasmus Højgaard 1:54 p.m. 9:14 a.m. Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Kris Ventura 1:54 p.m. 9:14 a.m. Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List 2:05 p.m. 9:25 a.m. Ricky Castillo, Noah Goodwin, Fred Biondi 2:05 p.m. 9:25 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki 2:16 p.m. 9:36 a.m. Thriston Lawrence, Aldrich Potgieter, Blades Brown 2:16 p.m. 9:36 a.m. Michael Thorbjornsen, Matteo Manassero, Karl Vilips 2:27 p.m. 9:47 a.m. Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Jose Antonio Safa (a) 2:27 p.m. 9:47 a.m. Hayden Springer, Jackson Suber, Will Chandler 2:38 p.m. 9:58 a.m. John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a) 2:38 p.m. 9:58 a.m. Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Matthew Watkins 2:49 p.m. 10:09 a.m. Kevin Roy, Mason Andersen, Alvaro Ortiz 2:49 p.m. 10:09 a.m. Jesper Svensson, Cristobal Del Solar, Santiago de la Fuente 3:00 p.m. 10:20 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Thorbjørn Olesen, José Cristóbal Islas 3:00 p.m. 10:20 a.m.

Mexico Open 2025 purse: Prize money, winner's share

The 2025 edition of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld will feature a total purse of $7 million, which is down from the $8.1 million that was distributed a season ago.

The winner will receive $1.26 million, down roughly $200,000 from the check Knapp collected last year. The victor will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Mexico Open 2025 format: Cut rules and more

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is a 72-hole stroke-play event and includes a 36-hole cut.

After all 132 players have completed the first two rounds, the top 65 and ties will advance to play the final 36 holes.

How to watch the Mexico Open 2025: TV schedule and live stream info

Golf Channel will provide exclusive television coverage of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidanatWorld during the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday and will then split coverage with NBC over the final 36 holes on Saturday and Sunday.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app will also offer streaming coverage.

TV coverage

Thursday, Feb. 20: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 21: 4:00-7:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 22: 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Feb. 23: 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET (NBC)

