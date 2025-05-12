Every Miami Dolphins schedule leak, rumor and confirmed game

It certainly feels like the pressure is on for the Miami Dolphins to make a big leap forward in 2025. After reaching the playoffs in two straight years under Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins fell short in 2024, losing in their final game of the regular season to a Jets team playing out the string to miss the postseason.

There has been plenty of drama in Miami this offseason, including frequent trade rumors surrounding star receiver Tyreek Hill, but with the New York Jets and New England Patriots in the midst of rebuilds, there is every chance Miami can finish in second in the AFC East. Whether that is good enough to return to the playoffs depends on how the Dolphins navigate a manageable 2025 schedule.

Miami Dolphins' 2025 Opponents

As has been the case since the NFL re-aligned in 2002, the Dolphins' 2025 opponents were determined as soon as the standings were locked at the end of the 2024 season. The NFL's scheduling formula ensured that in addition to their games against division foes, Miami will draw opponents from the AFC North and NFC South.

Since they finished in second place in the AFC East, the Dolphins will also play placement games against the second-place teams from the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East. Since the AFC is set to host nine games this season, the Dolphins will be the home team in nine games, but one of those dates will be played in Madrid as part of the NFL's International Series. Check out the full list of Dolphins' opponents this season below.

Home Week Date/Time Away Week Date/Time Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills New England Patriots New England Patriots New York Jets New York Jets Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers New Orleans Saints Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers Carolina Panthers Los Angeles Chargers Indianapolis Colts Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins' Schedule Leaks

There has been one rumor circulating about the Dolphins' schedule so far involving their international matchup in Madrid. An X user with the handle @OzzyNFL has been posting about the NFL's International Series matchups, claiming that the Dolphins will host the Washington Commanders in Week 11 on Sunday, November 16.

As a relatively new account in the NFL scheduling game, it is fair to take this rumor with a massive grain of salt. It is worth noting, however, that Broncos' reporter Benjamin Albright reposted a rumor from the same account suggesting that Denver will play the New York Jets in London during the season.

Miami Dolphins' Matchups To Watch In 2025

There are a lot of intriguing matchups on tap for Miami, beginning with their two massive games against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Miami and Buffalo went down to the wire for the division in 2023, with Buffalo winning Game 272 in Miami to steal the AFC East crown, so expect a lot of hype for the showdowns between Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

The AFC North games are also key ones to watch for the Dolphins' playoff hopes and a home matchup with Cincinnati brings a rematch of two of the top quarterbacks taken during the 2020 draft. While Joe Burrow has become a perennial MVP candidate for the Bengals, Tagovailoa hasn't quite reached MVP level yet, making this game a key measuring stick for Miami's highly-paid quarterback.

Fans of offense should also look forward to seeing the Los Angeles Chargers head to Miami during the season. These teams met in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign and produced a 36-34 thriller that the Dolphins won, which could set the stage for another scoreboard-flipping barn burner between Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

Full 2025 NFL Schedule Release Information

The 2025 NFL schedule is set to be released in full on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Even though the slate is usually about 75 percent leaked by the time it officially releases, NFL Network will air a special to break down the new schedule, highlighting key matchups throughout the season.

Another thing to keep an eye on Wednesday night is how Miami's schedule release video lands on social media. The Dolphins made a pun about their team speed with their 2024 video, producing a clip starring Hill that lasted just 22 seconds, which fit the joke but made it hard for fans to actually read the schedule. 2025 offers a chance for Miami to be both creative and functional with their schedule release video.