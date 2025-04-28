Miami Marlins making noise at home despite early struggles

In a season where the overall win-loss record hasn't been what it needs to be, the Miami Marlins have found their silver lining — and it's coming straight from their home turf.

While Miami sits at 12-14 through the first month of the season, the bats tell a different story at loanDepot Park. The Marlins currently lead the National League in hits (145) and doubles (36), proving that when they're in South Florida, this offense can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone in baseball.

Some would say that the production is a fluke, but Miami has been doing this consistently throughout the first month against some great starting pitchers like Jesus Luzardo and Mackenzie Gore. Consistent contact, aggressive base running, and the ability to stretch singles into doubles are becoming hallmarks of Miami's home identity. The lineup is also relatively young. There isn't a superstar anchoring the lineup but rather a roster filled with balance and timely execution.

Walks, too, have seen an uptick — 55 of them at home, which is No. 5 in the MLB. It's a sign of growing plate discipline, something that manager Clayton McCullough and his coaching staff have been emphasizing since the beginning of Spring Training. Combine that with their gap-to-gap power and the Marlins are quietly crafting one of the more underrated home-field offenses in the game.

The big question now is whether this home-field advantage can translate on the road. Miami is ranked dead last in total bases (127) and hits (85). But one thing is clear: If Miami can keep swinging the sticks like this at home, they'll give themselves a chance to stay more competitive as the All-Star Break gets closer.

For a team trying to find their identity and consistency early, loanDepot Park has become more than just a venue-it’s the heartbeat of their success.



