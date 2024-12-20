Micah Parsons abandons all Pennsylvania roots to say what all Cowboys fans are thinking
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys’ postseason chances are hanging on by a thread. Dallas managed to keep a sliver of hope alive with their 30-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers, but their opportunity to make the playoffs may be out of their hands now.
The Cowboys need the Washington Commanders to lose in Week 16 to keep their hopes alive. The only problem? Washington plays the Cowboys’ bitter NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.
While discussing his upcoming contract negotiations, Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons made it clear that he wants to win Super Bowl championships. Yet, he seems willing to pass up a chance to make the playoffs if it means the Eagles will win a regular season game.
Micah Parsons would rather face elimination than root for the Eagles again
Parsons said he will not be rooting for the Eagles to win, even if it means Dallas will be eliminated from the playoffs, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“Nah, at this point, it’s f--- Philly, now,” Parsons said. “Even if we got eliminated, like, I gotta crush Philly. F--- them. I hate them now. I be seeing them talk so much on social [media].”
It’s quite a change of tone for Parsons. Two years ago, the All-Pro sack artist expressed his admiration for Eagles left tackle Lane Johnson and cheered on Philadelphia ahead of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Ironically, that message was also shared on social media.
“Love you big bro!” Parsons tweeted to Johnson before Super Bowl LVII, via Sports Illustrated. “Keep going! Not many like you! Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a [Super] bowl for our division!”
Parsons received backlash from Cowboys fans for his misplaced loyalty to the NFC East division, which may explain the reversal in his stance. Still, it’s understandable why Parsons wouldn’t hate the Eagles as much as he is attempting to portray right now. Parsons grew up as a fan of the Carolina Panthers, but he was raised in Harrisburg, Penn., nearly two hours away from Philadelphia. He also attended Penn State, which is also near his hometown.
Regardless, cheering for an Eagles’ loss wouldn’t accomplish much for the Cowboys. Philadelphia has already clinched a playoff berth, and they’re now threatening to overtake the Detroit Lions for the NFC’s top seed. Meanwhile, Dallas appears to be inching closer to a rebuild.