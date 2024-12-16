Micah Parsons sounds more ready than ever to leave the Cowboys
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys have been on the brink of elimination from playoff contention, and another loss in Week 14 would have sealed their fate. Instead, the Cowboys managed to keep a sliver of hope alive with their 30-14 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
More than likely, the victory will only delay the inevitable. Dallas now holds a 6-8 record, which gives them less than a one percent chance to make the postseason, per NFL Next Gen Stats. With three games remaining, the Cowboys are two wins behind the Los Angeles Rams for the third and final NFC Wild Card spot.
The Cowboys season was derailed after their offseason of instability was coupled with a slew of injuries. Dallas has been without quarterback Dak Prescott since Week 9, and the team recently lost linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Trevon Diggs to season-ending injuries.
As Dallas looks ahead to the 2025 season, one major decision looms over the franchise. Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons is set to earn a record-setting contract after this season, and recent rumors have suggested that the team isn’t opposed to trading him after the 2024 season.
Micah Parsons won’t find what he’s looking for with the Cowboys
Parsons was asked about the trade rumors after the game, and he didn’t rule out the idea of playing for a different team, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“I understand how that business side goes,” Parsons said. “There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I'm here or anywhere else. Obviously I've stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side.”
Parsons was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he made his impact felt immediately. The linebacker was named the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year, and he earned three straight Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections through his first three seasons.
"I've put in a lot of work,” Parsons continued. “I've played hard too, so obviously if sides can't agree to those type of things, it happens like that. But I'm just happy to be here. I'm just gonna keep playing hard while I'm here. If I'm here for the next five [to] six years, I'm gonna keep playing hard then too. Ain't nothing really gonna make a difference, Micah is gonna play hard."
Parsons notched two sacks against Carolina, bringing his season total to 8.5 sacks in nine games this season. He has recorded two or more sacks in 17 games, which trails only Hall of Famers Reggie White (23) and Richard Dent (18) for the most multi-sack games through a player’s first four seasons, per ESPN.
"I want something greater,” Parsons said. “I want a Super Bowl. I'm in my prime. I feel like I'm untouchable right now. [Team success] brings everything else. I said I want an unofficial no one ever to wear No. 11 [again]. You know what I got to do for that? I gotta win some titles.”
Parsons’ individual accolades haven’t been enough to lead the Cowboys to postseason success, however. While the lack of team success could certainly be bothersome to Parsons, the financial compensation will ultimately determine whether or not he returns to Dallas.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been adamant that the team’s inactivity during this past offseason was caused by the team’s impending contract extensions. Dallas mishandled negotiations for All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Prescott and Parsons by waiting until the last minute to sign extensions. Although Prescott and Lamb both agreed to lucrative deals during the offseason, Parsons remains on his rookie deal.
Buckle up, Dallas. There may be another long offseason of controversy and public negotiations ahead.