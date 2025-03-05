Micah Parsons contract will require serious cap gymnastics after Osa Odighizuwa deal

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have take a lot of heat with their passive approach to free agency last season, which led to a 7-10 season and the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy.

Even former player Peyton Hendershot, who was interviewed during Super Bowl week playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, took a shot at Jones over the distraction he created over CeeDee Lamb's lengthy contract negotiation. Lamb skipped voluntary workouts, mandatory minicamp and training camp before he finally signed a four-year, $136 million.

So you can imagine the shocking news when they came to terms with free-agent to be defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on a four-year, $80 million contract, with $58 million guaranteed on Tuesday. The reports came out Tuesday that the Cowboys was going to use their franchise tag on Odighizuwa. But the fact that they were able to come to terms before the tag deadline was a huge win for the team.

Cowboys fans have gotten used to being disappointed by Jerry Jones, so you cannot fault them for not wanting to give him credit when he and the Cowboys did the right thing. But according to ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, the Cowboys not using the franchise tag on Odighizuwa will help them with their "selectively aggressive" approach in free agency.

Had the Cowboys used the tag on Odighizuwa, he would have counted $25m vs. cap. With the $20m bonus and a low base salary, look for the '25 cap number to be somewhere close to $6m (+/-) when the official numbers roll in. Will help the "selectively aggressive," approach in FA. https://t.co/RaGpLvuyb6 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 4, 2025

The Cowboys have a lot more work to do this offseason

Archer also reported that they restructured CeeDee Lamb's contract, which gave them an additional $20 million in cap space, and expects the Cowboys to approach quarterback Dak Prescott about restructuring his contract before the start of the new league year.

All these moves are being made with one goal in mind: Extend pass rusher Micah Parsons long-term. For CeeDee Lamb to even agree to restructure his contract after a lengthy negotiation less than a year ago is remarkable. Did he learn something from Lamb's negotiation last year? Who knows.

But re-signing Odighizuwa was a smart decision by Jerry Jones from a PR and salary cap standpoint. Now, if Jones can extend Parsons without any drama similar to that of Lamb's last summer, then no one will be laughing at their "selectively aggressive" approach in free-agency anymore.