Micah Parsons offers saddest Cowboys prediction while watching playoffs at home
Things are not great around the Dallas Cowboys right now. The 2024 season was an abject disaster in just about every way imaginable: A year that began with calls of Super Bowl-or-bust opted for the latter before the end of October, done in by a porous defense and a season-ending hamstring injury to starting QB Dak Prescott.
It's clear that the current core isn't good enough to contend for a title, and it's unclear how they'll close that gap in the near future. Also unclear: whether head coach Mike McCarthy will even be around this time next week, as Jerry Jones sure seems like an owner who can't make up his mind (or just really, really loves drama).
So you'd think, given all of the above, that Dallas players would be licking their wounds as the offseason begins. A year like that has to shake your confidence, not just in a weakness or two but in the organization as a whole. Micah Parsons, however, disagrees.
Micah Parsons makes world's saddest Super Bowl prediction as Cowboys teeter on the brink
Appearing on his podcast for the first time since Dallas' season ended with a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Parsons was defiant, telling his audience "we're not done yet." But he didn't stop there:
Confidence isn't just a good thing for an NFL athlete; it's a necessary thing, a prerequisite for putting in the work and putting your body on the line in order to get to the very top of the football world. So you can't really blame Parsons for having that much faith in himself and the teammates he's gone to war with for the past few years.
All that being said ... maybe keep this one on the vision board next time? Guaranteeing a Super Bowl victory when you're at home at the end of a 7-10 season is, as the kids say, not a good look. And to Cowboys fans, it's less inspiring than delusional, a symptom of just how badly this organization has tricked itself under McCarthy into thinking that it's something other than what it is. It's the same energy as Jones proclaiming his team "all-in" and then failing to do much of anything in free agency; at some point, your actions need to back up those words.