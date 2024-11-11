Micah Parsons ready to escort Mike McCarthy out of Dallas after another loss
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons – who did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday – didn't sound please with his team's performance, and for good reason. The game was never really all that close, and Dallas fell by a final score of 34-6.
To be fair, Dallas is without a number of its star players, including Parsons and quarterback Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush and Trey Lance couldn't fill the latter's void if they tried, as Prescott is one of the best regular-season quarterbacks in the NFL when he's healthy.
Now sitting at 3-6, McCarthy's future is very much up in the air. While McCarthy might not be a midseason firing – that'd be a surprise, even for a dramatic Dallas front office – the former Super Bowl-winning coach seems unlikely to return for the 2025 campaign.
Micah Parsons take a shot at Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
When asked about McCarthy's future, Parsons did not mince words, and even through his head coach under the bus.
“Mike (McCarthy) can leave and go wherever he wants,” Parsons said, via Jori Epstein. “Guys I kind of feel bad for (are) guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did.”
Parsons spoke from a place of emotion. We can certainly understand where he's coming from. At the professional level, players often have to find their own motivation, rather than playing for any one city or head coach. Parsons wants to win for his current and former teammates. Unfortunately, he is far from healthy enough to play.
When asked to go a step further about McCarthy's status, Parsons did not budge from his original stance, saying that decision was "above his pay grade." Yikes, indeed.
Jerry Jones and Co. have a decision to make on McCarthy's future, and that may not come until this offseason. The end result is unlikely to change between now and then.