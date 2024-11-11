3 Dallas Cowboys who should be benched or fired after another disgraceful loss to Eagles
By Mark Powell
The Dallas Cowboys are a mess this season. Even with a healthy Dak Prescott, Dallas wasn't going anywhere, and there's plenty of blame to go around. Prescott led Dallas to a 3-5 record, and the Cowboys were quickly staring down the barrel at a 3-6 start heading into a pivotal NFC East matchup against the rival Eagles.
Following a resounding defeat at AT&T Stadium to Philadelphia on Sunday, the Cowboys chances at a postseason spot are slim to none. Barring a late-season run from a team led by its backup quarterback, Dallas should retool with an eye on 2025.
Speaking of 2025, there are plenty of Cowboys players who could be performing in their last games for America's Team. However, the focus of this story is on the immediate future, rather than the offseason, when Dallas faces some impossible questions of how to proceed. Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, Jerry Jones isn't selling the team. We can only hope those big changes Jerry promised last offseason come to fruition a year after the fact.
3. Dak Prescott should not return under any circumstance
This one is obvious. Prescott is getting one final opinion on his hamstring before he undergoes season-ending surgery. A win on Sunday may have enticed Prescott to find a way – any way – to suit up again this season, but at this point he'd be wasting his time.
Prescott will likely miss the rest of the 2024 season, and the Cowboys will struggle without him. Dallas can add a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to its arsenal while they're at it, selecting affordable talent they otherwise could not acquire.
Dak signed a record-breaking contract just before the regular season. While he has yet to perform up to that deal in the playoffs, Prescott is a top-10 regular season quarterback when healthy. It remains tha right decision. Clearly, though, the pieces around him aren't up to par.
2. It's time to bench Cooper Rush for Trey Lance, Dallas
Trey Lance didn't show much in his brief action on Sunday against the Eagles, as he threw an interception and completed just four-of-six passes for 21 yards. However, it's time for the Cowboys to see what they have in Lance on the field rather than storing him in the cupboard in case of emergency. Cooper Rush is a known commodity – a fine backup, mind you – but nothing more. Lance is a former top-5 pick who has flashed some potential, albeit limited to the preseason.
Just last week after practice, Lance told reporters he was eager for an opportunity to start.
“I’d love the opportunity to get on the field any way I can, if that’s what Coach thinks is best. … I feel like I’m in a real good spot right now," Lance said. When asked how high his confidence level is in the Cowboys offense, Lance replied "as high as it can get.”
It's unlikely Lance is anything but a big name we all remember thanks to his pre-draft ranking, but it's impossible to know until he's thrown into the fire. He's earned that thanks to his professionalism since being dealt to the Cowboys. A full week of practice could go a long way for the Cowboys third-string QB. Honestly, can it get any worse?
1. Cowboys should get rid of Mike McCarthy. It's time
I am not a Cowboys fan, but if I were, I'd be tired of watching Mike McCarthy pace up and down the sidelines. It's not working, and it never really has. McCarthy was on the hot seat after last season, when he lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round, again in embarrassing fashion. It's the only way McCarthy-coached teams know how to lose.
Even with a healthy Prescott and supporting cast, McCarthy was 3-5 on the season, and the Cowboys were going nowhere fast. Before Jerry Jones and McCarthy even think about blaming this 'lost season' on injuries to Prescott and Micah Parsons, among others, the latter ought to be shown the door. We've seen enough.
McCarthy is a capable head coach and could receive another opportunity one day. His time in Dallas has run its course, though, and the team is on an obvious downward tragectory at full strength. Hard pass.