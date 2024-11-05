Cowboys' path to ditching Mike McCarthy has never been clearer
By Jack Posey
As of today, Mike McCarthy is still employed as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys despite a disastrous 3-5 start. After a 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, things got even worse for the Cowboys when it was announced that Dak Prescott's hamstring injury was worse than initially feared and he will miss several upcoming games for the Cowboys.
With one year left on his contract, it is becoming increasingly clearer what Jerry Jones will do, based on what NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport suggests.
"Jerry Jones likes Mike McCarthy a lot, so does Dak Prescott," says Rapoport. "He is in the final year of his deal, they did not extend him before the season. That is a rarity, but that is where it is. The Cowboys are gonna play it out with Mike McCarthy, so that's where it stands. His status will obviously be determined by how the season is. The Cowboys will have the opportunity to extend him after the season or let the contract run out and find a new coach."
Jerry Jones could let Mike McCarthy's contract run out instead of firing head coach
Jones clearly has a soft spot for McCarthy. If not, he would be gone already, and it probably would have happened after last year's Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers. There are simply too high of expectations for America's team to not be able to win in the playoffs and start a season 3-5 without making a major change. But now with Prescott out for four or more weeks, Jones now has an escape plan for McCarthy.
Let the chips fall where they may. Let the season end how it is going to end. Let McCarthy walk out the front door at the end of the year, and maybe take the rest of the coaching staff with him. Take the high draft pick you have and make a splash. Travis Hunter? Ashton Jeanty? Then, hire a new staff led by Ben Johnson or one headed by Bill Belichick after you lure him out of retirement. Actually go "all in" like Jones said prior to this year.
Who knows what Jones wants to do. Who knows if Cowboys fans will actually be receptive to the idea of calling this season a wash and tanking. I'm just saying there is a path for the Cowboys to "start over" and come back a better team next year.