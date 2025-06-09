Micah Parsons hilariously tries viral TikTok trend with Cowboys teammates

Social media has become an integral part of professional sports, particularly in the current era of athletes. If there is a new trend or challenge on a social media platform, please believe it will find its way to a pro team in your city. One of the latest TikTok trends has managed to infiltrate the Dallas Cowboys, with none other than Micah Parsons leading the charge.

Micah Parsons hopped on the trend, calling his teammates to tell them Good Night 💤



He called Tyler Smith, Trevon Diggs, Osa Odighizuwa, KaVontae Turpin, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer.



🎥 _micahparsons11 on TikTok pic.twitter.com/AH5VwORXbm — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) June 8, 2025

Micah Parsons has some extra time on his hands right now

As Parsons awaits a contract extension in Big D, he decided to take part in this TikTok trend by calling a number of his Cowboys teammates, along with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, to wish them a good night. Tyler Smith, Trevon Diggs, Osa Odighizuwa, KaVontae Turpin and coach Schotty all got the good night call from their All-Pro teammate. A couple of them already knew what the deal was once Parsons explained he’d called to say good night.

Some people might think this “trend” or “challenge” is stupid, but this is how the kids are entertaining themselves in 2025 even football players are getting in on the fun. It’s almost like a prank but one where no harm is done. Some may be caught off guard especially where in Parsons’ case he expresses how much he loves his guys. It certainly isn’t something you hear NFL players say all the time but it’s good to see them take it all in stride.

It'll be fun to see how many more players and teams join in on the TikTok fun. Imagine Aaron Rodgers making this call to his new teammates and head coach in Pittsburgh. This type of interaction between Rodgers and Mike Tomlin would likely be awkward yet satisfying at the same time. Hopefully, more teams will produce a version of this to entertain themselves during this slow part of the NFL calendar.