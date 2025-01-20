Even Michael Harris II knows how tough the road ahead is for the Braves
By Austin Owens
It is safe to say that the Atlanta Braves fan base is running out of patience this offseason. Multiple big-name free agents like Walker Buhler, Garret Crochet and Teoscar Hernandez who were ideal fits for the Braves have been taken off the board by bigger market teams.
While starting pitching is the primary need of the Braves heading into the 2025 season, after losing relief pitcher A.J. Minter to the New York Mets in free agency, Tanner Scott would have fit nicely in that vacant spot. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers swooped in and snagged Scott on a four-year deal with $72 million. After this move, even Michael Harris II was annoyed.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insider podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Michael Harris II shares his emotions
Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the news broke that All-Star reliever Tanner Scott had agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. At this point, it seems unfair how they are able to land what seems like every big-name free agent because money talks and the luxury tax is unconcerning to them. It appears that Michael Harris II feels the same way.
Just a few minutes after Scott and the Dodgers were in agreement, the Braves center fielder shared his annoyance by posting a viral meme on X.
Of course with no caption, this post is left to the viewers to decipher. Is this simply frustration that the Dodgers have built a super team by shelling out an astronomical amount of money? Does this emotion have to do with the fact that his general manager, Alex Anthopoulos has been more than conservative this winter? There is a good chance that it is a combination of both.
Aside from the Dodgers, the Braves' division rival the New York Mets have had an impressive offseason themselves. Adding Juan Soto and Clay Holmes to a team that made it to the NLCS a season ago is going to make the division that much more challenging, especially with the Philadelphia Phillies in the mix as well.
The emotions that Michael Harris II is feeling after the Tanner Scott signing are valid. It is going to be an uphill fight to come out on top in the NL East in 2025 for the Braves and even if they do, they are likely to run into this Dodgers team that for the time being feels unbeatable in a series.