Michael Penix Jr. draft takes look way worse thanks to Kirk Cousins Falcons struggles
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Falcons are 100 percent validated in drafting Michael Penix Jr. now. Kirk Cousins played his worst game in a Falcons uniform vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. His four interceptions, combined with Younghoe Koo's missed chip-shot field goal are why the Dirty Birds lost a very winnable game to the Bolts, 17-13. Atlanta has not won a game in over a month. This is awful...
Prior to the the last month or so, Cousins was actually playing like a fringe NFL MVP candidate. Unfortunately, the fairy godmother's carriage lost its wheels and turned into a pumpkin. Trust me, we don't want to make pumpkin pie out of this rotten gourd concoction being served to us. The Falcons defense did not allow an offensive touchdown to Justin Herbert and company, and still lost the game!
The Falcons had their best pass-rushing performance since Adrian Clayborn put that poor Dallas Cowboys swing tackle into a blender back in 2017. Yet every step of the way, Cousins continued to throw up all over himself. This is not a scene from Team America: World Police, it is something far worse. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you another steaming pile of crap called Falcons football!
Atlanta has fallen to 6-6 on the season. After riding a three-game losing streak, it might be Penix time.
Atlanta Falcons could turn to Michael Penix Jr. after Kirk Cousins disaster
For as much as I was hoping Cousins was going to succeed in a Falcons uniform, those great moments from earlier in the season are quickly becoming a fleeting memory. The thing that is driving me absolutely crazy about his play is that as soon as he throws one interception, you can bet your bottom dollar that another one will be coming in hot! His passes are starting to lack any zip on them.
All four of his picks were abysmal. The first was a poor overthrow on a bad read. The second was a game-altering pick-six. His third should have been a throw out of the back of the end zone. Cousins' fourth interception ended the game for the Falcons. I will give the Chargers secondary a ton of credit for being opportunistic, but Herbert and 30 other starting quarterbacks would have won this game.
Penix may not be ready for a baptism by fire next week vs. Minnesota, but Atlanta needs to start winning some games if the Falcons want to make the postseason. Entering the bye, I said that they needed to finish the year on a 4-2 note to end up with a 10-7 record. That might be too much for teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the New Orleans Saints to catch them, but it is looking bad.
The defense came ready to play for Atlanta, but Cousins and Koo ultimately let the team down again...