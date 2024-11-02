Michael Porter Jr. boldly predicts that Nuggets will break up core if they don't win it all this year
By Lior Lampert
The Denver Nuggets are only two seasons removed from an NBA championship. Yet, somehow, they find themselves at an organizational crossroads.
Despite recently winning a title, there is pressure -- internal and external -- for the Nuggets to return to prominence. After raising one banner, expectations for another mount. Denver is ostensibly feeling this heat, knowing there could be repercussions if they fall short of their ultimate goal.
While it might not be fair, that's the reality of the situation. The Nuggets have to perform, or changes may be on the horizon. They understand anything short of hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy will be perceived as a disappointment. Members of the locker room can hear the noise and chatter getting louder, demonstrated by forward Michael Porter Jr.'s recent bold declaration:
"If we don't win it this year, we all know they might have to break it up," Porter stated via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
Michael Porter Jr. boldly predicts that Nuggets will break up core if they don't win it all this year
Talk about grabbing the bull by the horns. Porter doesn't shy away from the topic. Albeit an unfortunate outcome, disassembling this rendition of the Nuggets squad isn't far-fetched if they reclaim the crown and he's aware of it. Moreover, his comments suggest everyone on the team recognizes what's at stake.
The foursome of Porter, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon may have already been maximized, though there's no shame in that. They've already etched their names in franchise and league history, climbing the highest mountain top once. One ring is enough to last a lifetime (and then some). Still, hearing the talented veteran wing speak as candidly as he did about the band potentially getting broken up is a bit bizarre.
However, Denver may have already telegraphed the fallout of another unsatisfactory campaign. They signed Murray and Gordon to massive multi-year extensions this offseason, suggesting Porter could be the odd one out. And Jokic isn't going anywhere, but that goes without saying. So, the 26-year-old sharpshooter becomes their best and most dispensable asset.
Porter has gotten off to a slow start this season. His 15.8 points per game and .451/.324/.571 shooting splits thus far would be his lowest output in each category since 2020-21. Nonetheless, he's counteracting the scoring woes by posting career-high numbers in nightly rebounds (7.4), assists (2.6) and steals (1.2).