Michigan bracketology update: Can Wolverines snag a No. 2 seed?

A loss to Michigan State last week halted a six-game win streak for the Michigan Wolverines, which saw them go from being in the bottom of the AP top 25 poll to nearly cracking the top 10. They turned a lot of heads after holding off Purdue.

It’s why they could seriously contend for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But it won’t be as easy as winning out. In order for them to truly be considered one of the top eight teams in college basketball, they’ll have to win the Big Ten tournament.

That feels like the only way they can jump up to a No. 2 seed. As of right now, Joe Lunardi has the Wolverines as a No. 4 seed in the eastern region. But if they can win the two ranked games remaining on their schedule and win the Big Ten Tournament, there’s no doubt they could land a No. 2 seed in March Madness.

Who is Michigan’s biggest threat for the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament

While Michigan does have a clear shot at nabbing a No. 2 seed, it kind of goes without saying that the SEC will reign supreme in the field of 68. And as of right now, the likes of Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama and Texas A&M are all vying for one of the top three seeds in the tournament.

Because of the SEC’s dominance, their strength of schedule and NET ranking will take precedent over anyone else’s, understandably. It’s been the toughest conference in college basketball. While the top teams have separated themselves, there’s a reason why Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee are all in contention for a No. 1 seed.

Aside from the SEC, Duke and Houston are almost certain to get either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. So Michigan’s chance to get a No. 2 seed is slim, but it’s not impossible. The only way they can confirm themselves as a No. 2 seed though is they have to win the Big Ten tournament.

I have a strong belief that whoever wins that tournament between Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue and Wisconsin will end up getting a No. 2 seed. The rest will end up with a No. 3 or No. 4 seed.

Michigan has done enough to pass the eye test. They win the games they’re supposed to and win some tough, ranked games they’ve been underdogs in. Their problem is consistency. If they could show up like they did at home against Purdue every game, there’s no doubt in my mind they are a no-doubt No. 2 seed.

But if they play like they did against Michigan State and even play teams like Penn State and Rutgers closer than they should, it makes the committee less likely to seed them higher.

Either way, the Wolverines are in a good position, they just have to continue to finish the season strong and go on a tournament run. It’s all contingent on how they look in the conference tournament and which Michigan team decides to show up.