Michigan loses commitment of four-star QB recruit due to pursuit of Bryce Underwood
Michigan football’s quarterback problem just became a bit more glaring. The Wolverines have had their quarterback struggles this season to the point that three different players have started, one announced he’s medically retiring from football and now their future prospects are in limbo.
This has been a season to forget for the defending champions and it’s starting to affect their future. Carter Smith, a four-star quarterback who’s been committed to the Wolverines since last November, announced he’s de-committing.
Smith announced his de-commitment after Michigan entered the race to get a verbal pledge from five-star recruit and No. 1 player in the Class of 2026, Bryce Underwood.
Per On3, he could have an NIL package worth upwards of $5 million over three or four years.
Michigan’s quarterback situation grows increasingly uncertain after de-commitment
While I respect Michigan’s aggression in chasing Underwood, losing a commit in a position of need is not good. And they have themselves to blame.
It’s no guarantee they win over Underwood. According to an On3 story, it’s more than NIL that’s going to sway Underwood one way or the other. Michigan better hope they win over Underwood otherwise entering the race wouldn’t be worth it. Especially since Underwood, who's committed to LSU, hasn’t fully re-opened his recruitment.
Losing out on both players with the amount of uncertainty Sherrone Moore and the offense have at quarterback could be the final nail in Moore’s coffin.
He’s already been hesitant to stick with the same starter this season. Before Jack Tuttle announced he’s retiring from football, Alex Orji, Davis Warren and Tuttle have all played this season. Orji is the only player to have more touchdown passes than interceptions.
If he shows an inability to manage his recruiting class too, Moore might not be long for Ann Arbor after all.