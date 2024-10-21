Sherrone Moore can't announce a starting QB against MSU because Michigan doesn't have one
Sherrone Moore was tight-lipped about who Michigan’s starting quarterback would be. Not because he wanted to give his team a competitive advantage though. He didn’t name a starting quarterback because he doesn’t have one.
“We’ll see as we practice this week,” Moore told reporters during a news conference, h/t Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press.
Not a single team in the Big Ten is worried about Davis Warren, Alex Orji or Jack Tuttle under center. Michigan is no stranger to having questionable quarterback play. This season might just be historically bad.
Warren has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns, Orji is more of a runner than a thrower and Tuttle hasn’t done anything to separate himself from the other two or give Moore any confidence he’s the answer.
It makes you wonder if Michigan regrets redshirting freshman Jadyn Davis. It also makes you wonder if it’s worth forgoing his redshirt season to give him some early reps.
Michigan’s quarterback situation has cost it the 2024 season, but something good can come from it
This could be a long shot and ultimately may not be worth it, but Michigan should probably consider playing Davis at this point.
None of the experienced quarterbacks that have started this season have done anything to help this team. Yes, Michigan lost a lot from last year’s team, but the three losses have simply been bad; a couple of the wins weren’t that great either. At least a good quarterback gives you something to build around.
Moore is supposed to be the offensive guru that orchestrated a run-heavy offense which didn’t lose a game and won a national championship a season ago. What happened this year? Why hasn’t Moore been more aggressive in his decisions when it comes to the most important position on the offense?
Michigan is gearing up for its in-state rival Michigan State and there is no confidence this team can win. Not because they aren’t good, but because whoever the quarterback is, is most certain to hold the Wolverines back.
Moore now has more responsibility as a head coach, but should still play a role in what the offense does. He ultimately is the final decision maker and his next decision on who should be starting for the Wolverines at least on Saturday, could begin the end of his (short) tenure as Michigan’s coach.
Davis is staring him in the face as a quick solution. There’s no pressure for him to dominate. He gets his freshman mistakes out early and he can prepare for a strong sophomore season. At best, he helps turn this season around and even saves Moore’s job.