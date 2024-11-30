Even the ref got taken out in this Michigan-Ohio State scuffle
You truly never have to worry about there being fire in the bellies of either team when it's the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. These two bitter rivals almost define the term and the former's dominance in recent years certainly added to that on Saturday for The Game in Columbus, particularly with the Buckeyes playing for a Big Ten Championship Game berth and to solidify their College Football Playoff hopes.
So, naturally, the tensions were high and it didn't take much at all for those tensions to boil over.
When Ohio State star freshman Jeremiah Smith caught a short out route toward the sideline, the Michigan defender laid his shoulder into him and started driving him out of bounds. Problems arose, however, when the tackle then continued on the sidelines. That caused Buckeyes stars to come in and protect the receiver, which initiated a bit of a scuffle.
Things got chippy but no one was any worse for the wear at the time — well, at least no one on either team was.
Ref gets taken out in Michigan-Ohio State skirmish
Not even the refs are safe when things get heated in this rivalry. Case in point, one of the officials trying to break up the skirmish was forced to hit the deck in the pile and needed some minor assistance as a result.
The ref was okay and the game continued on thereafter. There was an injury scare early when Ohio State quarterback Will Howard took a monster hit and was forced out of action briefly.
What's far more shocking than these two programs fighting with one another, though, is how the bulk of the first half transpired. Nearing halftime, the only touchdown was actually scored by the Wolverines, an offense most kindly described as inept for much of the season, while Ohio State had only three points on the board, including a missed field goal in the red zone.
For as bad of a year as it's been in Ann Arbor, to cap off the season by ruining Ohio State's Big Ten title hopes and perhaps even more than that would be a cherry on top. It also might be enough to actually get the Ryan Day hot seat talk really kicked into high gear with another loss in The Game.