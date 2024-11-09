Michigan won't have star Will Johnson back for huge game vs. undefeated Indiana
Michigan got some more bad news ahead of its massive game against No. 8 Indiana this weekend, as Will Johnson, the Wolverines’ All-American cornerback, is reportedly out for the third straight game.
Johnson left with a lower-body injury during the loss to Illinois on Oct. 19, and he hasn’t played since. He missed the Michigan State game, last week's loss to No. 1 Oregon and will now miss another important game for the Wolverines.
Sherrone Moore's first season at the helm hasn’t exactly gone the way the Wolverines expected or wanted, and missing a piece like Johnson won't make things any easier against a Hoosiers team that boasts one of the most efficient passing offenses in the country. If Michigan does fall to 5-5 with a loss to Indiana, I wouldn’t be surprised if he shuts it down the rest of the year to get healthy for the NFL Draft.
Johnson is ranked the No. 1 cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft class and is a probable top0five pick in the spring.
Indiana can get historic win over Michigan to remain undefeated in 2024 season
While Michigan is playing for its pride on Saturday, the Hoosiers have a chance to get a historic win over Michigan. They’ve won just once over the Wolverines since 1987, during the COVID-shortened season in 2020. Head coach Curt Cignetti has his team on a roll this year and with Michigan not quite as good as they were a year ago, Indiana shouldn't have too much of an issue in front of a raucous home crowd. With Johnson out, transfer Kurtis Rourke should have plenty of success against the Michigan defense; the Hoosiers have scored 30 or more points in every game this season and have seven games with 40 or more points.
Indiana is off to a historic start to the season and are looking to add to this historic season. They shouldn’t have too many issues with the Wolverines, especially with Johnson out. Add in it’s a home game and this one could get ugly quick.