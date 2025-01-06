Mike McDaniel implies Tyreek Hill quit on the Dolphins before declaring he wants out of Miami
By Quinn Everts
At his press conference after a 32-20 loss to the New York Jets in the final game of the regular season, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that he found out about Tyreek Hill not being available "right before a drive," also implying that Hill, in essence, quit on the Dolphins.
"There was guys on the field that were competing, and we were trying to win a game," McDaniel said, taking a less-than-subtle jab at Hill, who seemed ready to move on from Miami in his own postgame conference, where he said, "I gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or that's wherever the case may be... I’m opening the door. I’m out bro."
Tyreek Hill underachieved in 2024
McDaniel's clear frustrations with Hill don't come without basis. In 2024, Hill produced the worst full season of his career since he was rookie — in 17 games this year, he caught 81 passes for 959 yards, his first sub-1000 yard season since 2019, when he played just 12 games.
Granted, Hill played without his starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, for a stretch of the season — but this was an underwhelming season for Hill no matter how you frame it. It was by far his worst year with the Dolphins.
And with Hill's postgame comments heavily implying he wants a change of scenery, it sounds like this was likely his final year in south Florida, too. In Week 18, Hill caught 2 passes for 20 yards — not exactly superstar production — marking a disappointing end to a disappointing season, made even more frustrating because it came after his best season as a pro in 2023, when he led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,799.
Tyreek Hill's production lacked in 2024, and a good portion of Dolphins fans will tell you his effort lacked right along with it. Much like his fellow Miamian Jimmy Butler — who requested a trade from the Heat late last week — Hill's days in south Florida might be numbered.