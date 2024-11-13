Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa are out of answers to protect Dolphins QB
By Jack Posey
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's long-term mental health first came into question in 2022 when he was carried off the field on a stretcher after a collision with the ground. It was certainly a scary sight, especially after Tagovailoa had an unnatural hand motion caused by the collision. His second concussion came on Christmas day against the Green Bay Packers: these two injuries and their proximity of occurring called his future into question.
He did not suffer another head injury until earlier this year after a scary collision with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He would be placed on injured reserve, with many fans suggesting he should retire. Tagovailoa declined and even declined to wear a guardian cap for extra protection. He returned against the Arizona Cardinals.
Monday night, against the Los Angeles Rams, he threw a pick and in an attempt to make a tackle, Tagavailoa caught a leg to the head. The sight would be enough for a normal person to say "Not again." But Tagovailoa said after the game, “No, I didn’t feel any of that. That was pretty bad tackling form though. That was pretty terrible.”
Dolphins sound out of answers to protect Tua Tagovailoa
McDaniels can take a sigh of relief, but he had this to add:
“I think the best way to do that is to not throw it to the opponent. These are the moments that I can feel the growth from the three years the most. When something doesn’t go well, he gets so mad at himself and holds himself to a high standard but he is also recognizing that he’s the franchise quarterback of this team. So, you can’t go too deep into your own self-lashing. You have to lead, and you have to move on from things good or bad. I thought he did a very good job of taking those L’s, so to speak, and not having it affect his play as he progressed and moved forward through the game. I was very happy with that."
McDaniel clearly dodged the question in this instance, perhaps to a fault. Yes, not throwing the interception would prevent Tagovailoa needing to make a tackle. This is the NFL, though, and picks are going to be thrown. So saying that's the solution leaves quite a bit to be desired.
The Dolphin lost three of four in Tagovailoa's absence. The Dolphins and Tagovailoa have to figure out how to protect him before they lose him for more than the injured reserve minimum.