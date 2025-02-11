Mike Tomlin already broke one major promise he made the Steelers fans this offseason
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost five straight games to end the 2024-25 season, which included a postseason thrashing courtesy of the rival Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers haven't won a playoff game since 2016 under Tomlin. For most teams, that would mean wholesale changes, but Pittsburgh isn't most NFL franchises.
Tomlin is a tremendous coach and should not be fired, despite what many have written about him. I admit my frustrations have gotten the best of me as it pertains to Tomlin, but in general the Steelers should aim higher. Changes ought to be made, and Tomlin should be the first to suggest as much. In fact, the Steelers coach admitted he didn't expect a quiet offseason, but evidently those changes do not include the coaching staff.
Despite a poor season from the offensive line – an area the Steelers have devoted plenty of NFL Draft resources to the last few years – Pittsburgh will keep offensive line coach Pat Meyer in place for the 2025 season. Getting rid of Meyer was a baseline decision that wouldn't have moved the needle much for the Steelers, but it's literally the least they could've done.
Mike Tomlin's loyalty got the best of him with Steelers coaching decision
Tomlin is notoriously loyal to his assistant coaches. It's why assistants love to coach under him, and why Arthur Smith ultimately decided to become the Steelers offensive coordinator. All that being said, Meyer hasn't been good enough. The Steelers offensive line hasn't progressed enough, and were manhandled down the stretch. Pittsburgh drafted Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu in the first round, and have three top-two round picks in their rotation. Meyer was brought in before the 2022 season. What am I missing?
Those players need nurturing. The offensive line coach does not, and the Steelers decision-making on said o-line is questionable at best. Pittsburgh has moved both Jones and Fautanu around on the offensive line, and their indecisiveness could be hurting their development. The Steelers also traded Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams, and he has thrived ever since. Mike DeFabo of The Athletic put it best when he said "I would have looked at all of this and moved on from Meyer, but the Steelers decided otherwise."
Most of us would have done the same. Yet, Tomlin and the Steelers feel otherwise. Turnover is important year over year for contending teams. The way Pittsburgh is trending, they will finish close to 10-7 once again, lining themselves up for a convenient first-round exit.
The Steelers don't win at the line of scrimmage. The Eagles won a Super Bowl based on succeeding at that same premise. None of it matters.