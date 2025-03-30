Mike Tomlin does little to quell concerns of Steelers fans with Aaron Rodgers looming

As the NFL world awaits Aaron Rodgers' decision on where/if he'll play in 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the presumptive favorites to land him. The four-time MVP quarterback and the Minnesota Vikings can't seem to shake each other, though signs suggest that's more of a pipe dream than anything.

Regardless of Rodgers' next move, he's ostensibly in zero rush to make it. So, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and whatever golf club(s) the 41-year-old joins upon retirement are at his mercy. But oddly enough, the buzz concerning him and the Steelers has quieted since their meeting that supposedly went well and lasted six hours.

Pittsburgh's head coach, Mike Tomlin, reportedly couldn't provide a "definitive update or timeline" on the never-ending saga amid the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' future. The hollow update is either an ominous sign or an attempt to keep his cards close to the chest. Nevertheless, it won't do anything to put Steeler Nation at ease.

Mike Tomlin's non-update on the Steelers-Aaron Rodgers situation will frustrate Pittsburgh fans

Tomlin says Pittsburgh is "still evaluating potential acquisitions at the [quarterback] position and doing their due diligence" (h/t ESPN's Brooke Pryor). He also acknowledged that Rodgers and the Steelers had a "really good day" together during the veteran passer's visit. Yet, the lack of material information abruptly stops there.

Despite training camp representing a "line of demarcation" to have the QB position sorted out, Tomlin said there's no "internal Steelers deadline" for Rodgers. The conflicting and vague comments further complicate matters; does that mean Pittsburgh's sideline general is as much in the dark about what's happening as we are?

Moreover, Tomlin danced around when he anticipated Rodgers to reach a verdict, instead focusing on their recent encounter.

"It was really good to spend some time together ... and get to know each other more intimately, but it is free agency," Tomlin stated. "It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that."

Talk about a maddening dialogue, namely for Steelers fans. Tomlin and Pittsburgh are catering to Rodgers' tiresome ways, which led to him wearing out his welcome with the New York Jets. However, the Black and Gold are evidently willing to learn that by trial and error.